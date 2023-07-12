Ray Liotta has received a posthumous nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for his performance as James Keane Sr. in Black Bird. The honor was given to him after his unfortunate passing last year, adding one more milestone to a career that already had plenty of accomplishments with Liotta's name written on them. The series wasn't eligible for Emmy recognition last year, due to its release date not finding itself within the time frame established by the Academy in order to be selected for possible nominations.

Black Bird tells the story of Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton), a young man who could've been a professional football player, but decided to stay in Chicago instead of moving somewhere else. Due to his involvement in a life of crime, he was sentenced to five years in prison after being caught due to Operation Snowplow. However, due to a conspiracy that was happening around him, he ends up sentenced to ten years in jail after being accused of illegal possession of firearms. The show created by Dennis Lehane explores the peculiar deal he was offered thanks to his persuasive charismatic abilities.

Liotta played James Keene Sr., the protagonist's father, but the actor had been recognized with an Emmy Award long before he was nominated for this year's ceremony. Ray Liotta won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Charlie Metcalf in the 1994 medical drama hit, ER. The character was a former prisoner who dealt with alcoholism, and he crossed paths with the main characters of the NBC drama after being brought to the hospital due to his critical condition. The episode he was featured in documented Metcalf's final moments in real time, showing the dangers of developing an addiction to audiences.

A Legacy Without Comparison

There's no denying that Ray Liotta still had a lot to give before he was denied the possibility of continuing to share his talent with the world. One of his final performances in Cocaine Bear was a clear example of how the performer had a lot of fun with every project he was involved in, allowing himself to grow as an artist with every opportunity present in his career. With Field of Dreams and Goodfellas as some of the biggest hits of career, Ray Liotta's legacy will forever live in the hearts of the audience that admired and appreciated his gifts throught the decades.

