With Steven Soderbergh’s fantastic new movie, No Sudden Move, now streaming on HBO Max, I recently had the opportunity to speak with Ray Liotta and Julia Fox about making the 1950s-set crime thriller. No Sudden Move was written by Ed Solomon and it’s about a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document in 1954 Detroit. When the plan goes sideways, they’re forced to search for who hired them and for what ultimate purpose and their journey takes them through the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film also stars Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Bill Duke, Jon Hamm, Noah Jupe, Amy Seimetz, Frankie Shaw, and David Harbour.

During the interview, Liotta and Fox talked about why they loved Solomon’s script, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a Soderbergh movie, how the film smuggles in historically accurate information, and more. In addition, Liotta talks about The Many Saints of Newark and how you don’t have to have seen The Sopranos to enjoy the movie.

Ray Liotta and Julia Fox:

What do they think would surprise people to learn about the making of a Soderbergh movie?

What did they respond to in Ed Solomon’s script and what are they excited for people to see?

Liotta on what people can expect in The Many Saints of Newark.

