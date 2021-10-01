Ray Liotta has been a staple in gangster entertainment, having starred as Henry Hill in Goodfellas, and now appearing in The Many Saints of Newark. However, in a new interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Liotta let us all in on a secret: he never finished watching The Sopranos, even though he is now in the classic HBO show's prequel film.

Showing us a younger Tony Soprano, who is played by the late Gandolfini's own son, Michael Gandolfini, Liotta is playing 'Hollywood Dick' Moltisanti, a new character to the Sopranos lore, which works out quite well for Liotta, who doesn't have to mimic a character he didn't watch in the original series. The interview started with Meyers talking about the movie with Liotta. "It takes me a while though to watch a movie that I'm in cause I'm just looking at so many different things," Liotta says when Meyers asked if he saw the movie.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Ray Liotta and Julia Fox on ‘No Sudden Move’ and Why You Don’t Have to Watch ‘The Sopranos’ to Enjoy ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

Liotta talked about his history with The Sopranos, saying that David Chase approached him for the role of Ralph Cifaretto, which eventually went on to Joe Pantoliano, while he was in Virginia filming Hannibal. "Joey Pants got it and won an Emmy so I made the good move for him. And the right move for me."

But the revelation came when Meyers assumed that Liotta had watched the show only for Liotta to say "I never really watched it." He went on, stating:

"The few episodes in the beginning. But at that time, I just wasn't into sitting at home and watching television. You were out doing stuff. So I saw episodes and I said 'wow, this is really good' and every now and then you're flicking and there's an episode that's on but no I'm not-I will. I will eventually."

You can finally see Liotta join the world of Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark, out on HBO Max and in theaters now. Check out the interview below.

KEEP READING: David Chase on ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ and Talking to Terence Winter About a Sequel

Share Share Tweet Email

The 15 Most Powerful DC Characters, Ranked Spoilers: Martha didn't make the cut.

Read Next