It's been nearly 20 years since the last episode of Everybody Loves Raymond aired on CBS. Starring Ray Romano, the American sitcom followed Ray's family on Long Island, with his parents living right across the street from them. While Romano isn't the creator of the show, he has one condition if he were to agree to see a reboot.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Romano reveals that he will only watch a reboot... if it's not made in America. According to the actor, he hesitated about the idea of a revival due to how personal the show was to him. However, after learning that the show was adapted in other countries, he is open to the idea of the reboot being made overseas as he likes the idea of interpreting the show using other cultures.

"I'm just a little protective of Everybody Loves Raymond just because it was very personal to me. I mean, it was based on my life and I was such a part of the creative side of it and all.... I actually like that it's rebooted there because it just shows how other cultures — we're all the same. So it's good to see them appreciate it."

There have been a few international reboots for Everybody Loves Raymond that were released in the past. The first was made in Russian and was released in 2009. Following that was a Polish version titled Everybody Loves Roman, An Egyptian version titled El Bab Fil Bab, and a Dutch remake called Everybody is Crazy about Jack, which all aired in 2011. Even Doctor Who stars, David Tennant and Catherine Tate starred in the pilot episode of the British remake called The Smiths, according to Deadline.

Who Else Starred in 'Everybody Loves Raymond' And Where Are They Now?

Everybody Loves Raymond featured a huge cast that played Ray's family. Also starring in this sitcom are Patricia Heaton, who recently starred in the 2024 version of Frasier, Brad Garrett, who recently did voice-over work in Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, the late Doris Roberts, whose last role was in a short film called Zizi and Honeyboy, and the late Peter Boyle, who played Father Time in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Madylin Sweeten is the only child actor who continued acting following her Everybody Loves Raymond tenure, receiving minor roles in shows like Lucifer and Grey's Anatomy.

Everybody Loves Raymond is available to watch on Peacock in the U.S.

Your changes have been saved Everybody Loves Raymond The comical everyday life of sports columnist Ray Barone and his dysfunctional family. Release Date September 13, 1996 Creator Philip Rosenthal Cast Ray Romano , Patricia Heaton , Doris Roberts , Peter Boyle , Brad Garrett Main Genre Comedy Seasons 9 Network CBS Expand

