For those who found themselves utterly captivated by the adventure of Raya and the Last Dragon, fear not: you won't have to wait much longer for an official release date. Walt Disney Animation Studios' latest feature-length film will be available on all major digital platforms starting April 2, followed by a 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release on May 18.

Raya and the Last Dragon is a rather unique case in the history of Disney Animation too, as it marked the first time that the film's artists were forced to finish working on the project remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The same proved true for Raya's voice cast, many of whom had to record their dialogue for the film from their own homes — but these changed conditions actually led to some of the movie's most hilarious outtakes, several of which can be viewed as part of the available bonus features.

Directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa and written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, Raya and the Last Dragon features a predominantly Asian-American cast, with Kelly Marie Tran in the starring role of courageous warrior Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu the dragon. The voice cast also stars Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong and Alan Tudyk.

Raya and the Last Dragon releases digitally on April 2, followed by a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release on May 18. Check out the official list of available Raya and the Last Dragon bonus features below, which includes Disney's new animated short Us Again.

An Introduction to Us Again – Director Zach Parrish takes you behind the scenes of the Walt Disney Animation Studios short.

– Director takes you behind the scenes of the Walt Disney Animation Studios short. Us Again – An elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their passion for life on one magical night.

– An elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their passion for life on one magical night. Taste of Raya – Dine along with Kelly Marie Tran and the film’s creative team--virtually--over a Southeast Asian menu inspired by the countries that influenced the film as they discuss their experiences creating the world of Kumandra.

– Dine along with and the film’s creative team--virtually--over a Southeast Asian menu inspired by the countries that influenced the film as they discuss their experiences creating the world of Kumandra. Raya: Bringing it Home – When the global pandemic of 2020 hit, production of Raya and the Last Dragon moved to the houses of over 450 people. We open a window into their lives and learn how they overcame massive obstacles to make an animated feature from home.

– When the global pandemic of 2020 hit, production of Raya and the Last Dragon moved to the houses of over 450 people. We open a window into their lives and learn how they overcame massive obstacles to make an animated feature from home. Martial Artists – You’ll get a kick out of learning about the martial art forms and weapons used in the film as co-screenwriter Qui Nguyen and visual anthropologist Dr. S. Steve Arounsack share the inspiration behind the film’s action-packed elements.

– You’ll get a kick out of learning about the martial art forms and weapons used in the film as co-screenwriter and visual anthropologist share the inspiration behind the film’s action-packed elements. We are Kumandra – Meet members of the Southeast Asia Story Trust and discover the cultural influences that inspired the film...and how important this representation in a Disney animated film is to the people of the region.

– Meet members of the Southeast Asia Story Trust and discover the cultural influences that inspired the film...and how important this representation in a Disney animated film is to the people of the region. Outtakes – Step into the homes and behind the mics of the cast of Raya and the Last Dragon as they experience voice-over sessions in closets and shaky internet connections, which made recording this film unlike any other.

– Step into the homes and behind the mics of the cast of Raya and the Last Dragon as they experience voice-over sessions in closets and shaky internet connections, which made recording this film unlike any other. Fun Facts & Easter Eggs – Take a look at some of the hidden surprises and behind-the-scenes secrets of Raya and the Last Dragon.

– Take a look at some of the hidden surprises and behind-the-scenes secrets of Raya and the Last Dragon. The Story Behind the Storyboard with John Ripa – Co-Director John Ripa invites you to get an inside look at his thought process as he pitches a storyboard sequence from the film and talks about his amazing career with Disney Animation.

– Co-Director invites you to get an inside look at his thought process as he pitches a storyboard sequence from the film and talks about his amazing career with Disney Animation. Deleted Scenes

