In a bombshell reveal in the opening moments of today’s Investors Day update, Disney’s next animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon will now premiere on Disney+ (via Premier Access) on March 5, alongside its theatrical release. This is huge news.

Perhaps bolstered by the announcement last week of Warner Bros bringing all of its 2021 titles to HBO Max on the same day they’re meant to premiere in theaters or maybe it’s a recent survey that said that moviegoers are still nervous to return to theaters, as COVID-19 cases rise around the country. But whatever the reason, it’s a bold statement of what the next few months will look like for moviegoing and for Disney as a company.

Raya and the Last Dragon, directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, follows Raya (Kelly Marie Tran), a fearless warrior, who teams up with a dragon named Sisu (Awkwafina) to stop an evil warlord. The footage screened at last year’s D23 Expo was genuinely jaw-dropping and we cannot wait to see more from this very special feature.

Previously, Disney utilized the Premier Access feature to roll out their live-action version of Mulan this past fall, making it initially available for $30 before having it added to the service for free this past weekend (December 4).

We’ll have more from Raya and the Last Dragon before its debut on Disney+ and in theaters on March 5. See the new poster below (notice the dragon in the background!)

Image via Disney

Share Share Tweet Email

'Alien' TV Series in the Works at FX from Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott On FX, plenty of people can hear you scream.