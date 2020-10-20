Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Poster Debuts, Trailer Tomorrow

In another timeline we would all be gearing up for the release of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 59th feature-length animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, which was initially scheduled to be released this Thanksgiving. But, of course, with the world upside down and all, we will be waiting until March 2021 to see this new animated feature, but at least today we get to check out the brand-new poster.

The poster (viewable below) conveys the mood and visual splendor of the footage that was shown last summer at the D23 Expo – same lighting, same rain, same bad-ass lead character in Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran). So in terms of what kind of atmosphere they’re pushing for both the movie and the character, they are, at the very least, staying consistent.

As for the story of Raya and the Last Dragon, it follows Raya as she searches for the titular last dragon (not Berry Gordy’s), played in the film by Awkwafina. As it turns out the dragon, named Sisu, is a water dragon (her design is so, so cool) who can transform into human form and the two go on an adventure together to stop an evil baddie from overtaking their kingdom. Sounds fun, right?

Raya and the Last Dragon, which underwent a fairly dramatic creative overhaul shortly after being introduced to the world at last year’s D23 Expo, is directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada and produced by Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho. The trailer will premiere tomorrow on Good Morning America (yay synergy!) and we’ll have it here.