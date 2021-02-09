We’re only a handful of weeks away from the release of Disney’s latest animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon, and quite frankly I’ve been on board since the first teaser. But just in case you’re still on the fence, the House of Mouse dropped a brand new international trailer that divulges some of the most detailed information about the film’s plot we’ve yet seen.

The film follows Raya (Kelly Marie Tran), a young warrior on a quest to find the mythical last dragon. As the new trailer reveals, Raya’s home land of Kumandra was attacked by an evil force centuries ago, leaving its people divided into five warring regions. Now the evil has returned, and Raya must find the dragon in order to unite her people once again and defeat it for good. Despite offering a more or less complete breakdown of the plot, this trailer is surprisingly light on spoilers, mostly showing footage we’ve already seen in previous trailers along with some shots of the different lands of Kumandra and the mysterious evil force. We also get a good dose of some of the movie's action sequences, some of which we've seen glimpses of before but still looks appreciably hype.

It’s hard to not be excited for a new Disney feature, and Raya and the Last Dragon is looking pretty dang great so far. As I said earlier, I was already planning on watching this movie the instant it becomes available, and this latest trailer has only strengthened my resolve. The film’s gorgeous visuals and intriguing fantasy setting are boosted by an impressive voice cast featuring Tran, Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, and Benedict Wong. Check out the trailer below. Raya and the Last Dragon hits theaters March 5, with a simultaneous release on Disney+ with Premiere Access.

