Kelly Marie Tran first burst onto the scene in 2017 with the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Even though she’s still only at the beginning of what’s proving to be a very promising run in film and television, she’s already achieved some significant (and long overdue) “firsts” that are changing the industry for the better. With her work as Rose Tico in The Last Jedi, Tran became the first woman of color to play a lead character in a Star Wars film. Now she’s voicing Disney’s first Southeast Asian princess in Raya and the Last Dragon.

The movie takes place in a fantasy land called Kumandra, a place overrun with a plague called the Druun. The humans of Kumandra do have what they need to defeat the Druun, but it requires them to unite as one when they’re insistent on staying divided into five lands - Heart, Talon, Tail, Spine and Fang. However, that’s where Raya comes in. Her mission is to find the last dragon (voiced by Awkwafina), bring the five pieces of the dragon gem back together and create one Kumandra again.

With the movie now available to watch on Disney+, I got the opportunity to chat with Tran about her experience making the film. She discussed the learning curve required for Raya, even having done voice work for Star Wars projects and The Croods: A New Age, and highlighted one specific beat of the Raya story where she took a big swing to get into the physical nature of what her character was doing. But, on top of that, Tran also took a moment to address her experience achieving these “first,” specifically focusing on what she’s learned from past “firsts” that she can now apply to Raya. Here’s what she said:

“I think the most important thing I’ve learned about being the first anything is just that, you want to make sure you’re not the last of whatever that thing is. Making sure that as you are sort of opening the door, that you’re leaving it open for others to follow. And also, gosh, the most important thing is to really enjoy every single moment because these moments are once in a lifetime and they’re fleeting. I really just want to live every one of these moments to the fullest and recognize that this is a miraculous experience and it doesn’t really make sense and it’s so much bigger than me. Being able to acknowledge all of those things, it’s big for me.”

How Raya challenged Tran in new ways compared to her past animation work.

challenged Tran in new ways compared to her past animation work. Tran highlights one awkward moment of trying to tap into the physical elements of the character.

Tran is playing the first Southeast Asian Disney princess. What has she learned from her past “firsts” in the industry that she’s now applying to Raya ?

? The skill Tran picked up while making Raya that she’ll bring to future animated projects.

