The Walt Disney Animation Studios film will be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on March 5th.

Disney has released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, offering a closer look at the action-adventure feature. The epic story takes place in the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons once lived together in harmony. When an evil force threatened the land, dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a warrior named Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) to save humanity once more.

But she’s not alone. The trailer definitely has an Indiana Jones meets Tomb Raider vibe, but the story finds Raya putting together a ragtag team of capable outsiders to aid her on her quest – they range from a formidable giant to a mischievous toddler. And then there’s Awkwafina as the voice of the titular last dragon, Sisua.

The tone of this film is pretty far and away from the self-serious vibes of Frozen and is being marketed as much more of a madcap comedy adventure packed with jokes and gags that the little ones will no doubt find compelling. Don Hall (Moana) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting) are directing from a screenplay by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, but the project went through some significant changes during production as the original directors and lead actress (Cassie Steele) were replaced in 2020.

At the very least it looks different, and I actually think the heavily comedic tone and fantasy elements teased here will intrigue a lot of youngsters to watch. Does it feel more like a DreamWorks Animation movie than a Walt Disney Animation Studios film? A little bit! But maybe change isn't a bad thing.

The film is sticking to its March 5, 2021 release date, where it will open in theaters and will be available to watch on Disney+ as part of their Premier Access program – meaning you’ll pay $29.99 to rent it.

Check out the new Raya and the Last Dragon trailer and poster below. The voice cast also features Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae-Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison, and Ross Butler.

Image via Disney

