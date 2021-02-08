Disney has shared a new — and very gorgeous — trailer for the upcoming animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon. The Raya trailer aired on Sunday during Super Bowl LV, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Generally speaking, Disney kept the new trailers to a minimum for the big game. In addition to Raya, the other notable trailer was the first full-length look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the next Marvel Disney+ show premiering in March.

Speaking of March, I can't think of a better way to herald the March 5 release of Raya than with this new Super Bowl trailer. There is plenty of footage in here from the first trailer, which dropped back in January. But (and this is a big "but") there is also some really fun new footage, primarily featuring the heroes of Raya: Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) and Sisu the dragon (voiced by Awkwafina). In one of the sweetest and silliest moments from the trailer, we see Raya and Sisu attempt to cross over a huge pit filled with danger below and Sisu not quite understanding what's going on. This sneak peek at Raya and Sisu's relationship gives us a better feel for the heroic duo that will transport us into a new world dreamt up by Disney, where a young girl must locate an ancient creature that could unite the disparate kingdoms of a realm called Kumandra. In addition to Tran and Awkwafina, Raya's voice cast includes Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Gemma Chan, Ross Butler, Alan Tudyk, Patti Harrison, and Benedict Wong.

Raya and the Last Dragon arrives in theaters and on Disney Premier Access on March 5. You can pre-order Raya and the Last Dragon for $29.99 on Premier Access before March. Check out the gorgeous new Raya and the Last Dragon trailer below. For more, watch the Super Bowl spots for Old, Nobody, and F9.

