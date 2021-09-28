YA fans already have another major Netflix series to look forward to. The streamer has announced that it will be adapting the YA fantasy novel Raybearer for the small screen, with Gina Atwater attached as writer. Through Atwater's newly-signed multi-year deal with Netflix, her first project will be the adaptation of the New York Times best-selling young adult novel by author Jordan Ifueko. The story is based on West African culture and follows a child who has a mysterious upbringing.

The multi-year deal puts Atwater ahead of several projects at Netflix, which she may decide to collaborate on as creator, producer, writer, and/or director. The idea is to bring underrepresented stories and characters front and center, and this is exactly what Raybearer will do.

Released in 2020, Raybearer has made several lists of best books of that year, and its sequel was released just last month: Redemptor continues the story of Tarisai, a girl who was raised in isolation by a mysterious figure known as "The Lady." Everything changes when she is sent into a global competition with a dangerous mission: earn the trust of the crown prince and then end his life.

Atwater is most known for her work in HBO’s sci-fi series Westworld, on which she was closely involved as a staff writer and story editor. She wrote two episodes, including Season 1's "The Riddle of the Sphinx," which was considered the first highlight of the series. She has also worked as an assistant to producer and filmmaker J.J. Abrams on movies like Star Trek Into Darkness, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and The Force Awakens.

When talking about the new deal, Netflix VP of overall deals Matt Thunell didn’t hold back on the compliments:

“Gina is a triple threat as a writer, director and producer and we’re thrilled to be working with her. Her experiences crafting fearless, character-centered work amid complex fantasy worlds makes her the perfect writer to take on the world of ‘Raybearer.'”

Netflix has neither announced a date to start production on Raybearer nor a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more info about this upcoming project, including casting.

