Brand-new images for the upcoming Apple TV+ drama Raymond & Ray starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke have been released by the streaming service just a few weeks ahead of its official premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12.

The first of the new trio of images shows McGregor and Hawke standing together in a kitchen while the other two take place in cemeteries, fitting locales given the film's premise. The second image also features Hawke sitting on a stone bench having a conversation with fellow co-star Vondie Curtis Hall. The final image shows Maribel Verdú (The Flash) and Sophie Okonedo (The Wheel of Time, Death on the Nile) having a picnic next to a headstone.

From writer-director Rodrigo García (Albert Nobbs, In Treatment), Raymond & Ray tells the story of the two half brothers, the titular Raymond and Ray, played by McGregor and Hawke, respectively. When the duo's terrible father passes away as a chance to fully reinvent themselves and escape his ever-present looming shadow that the duo had lived under for their whole lives. Alongside the stars featured in the new images, other cast members that have been previously announced for the project include Todd Louiso and Tom Bower, among several others.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Raymond & Ray' Sets Late October Release Date

While Raymond & Ray will make its official premiere at TIFF, it was announced just last week that the film will release onto Apple TV+ a little over a month after that debut on October 21, 2022. Producers on the project include Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity), as well as Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn via Mockingbird Pictures. Also serving as executive producers are Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer. Apple Studios will be producing the project alongside Mockingbird Pictures and Cuarón's Esperanto Film Limited. Filming of Raymond and Ray took place in Virginia and started in October of last year and wrapped the next month in November.

Raymond & Ray will debut on Apple TV+ on October 21 after its official premiere at TIFF 2022 the month prior. You can check out the synopsis and more new images for the upcoming drama film down below.

“Raymond & Ray” follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging.