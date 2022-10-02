In recent years, Apple Original Films has successfully reeled out some impressive films for its streaming platform Apple TV Plus. In 2021, the studio released the coming-of-age dramedy CODA to critical acclaim. Cooper Raiff's Cha Cha Real Smooth and Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand have all swelled Apple TV+’s ranks to good effect. After the commercial success of CODA and the aforementioned projects, it's understandable why they’d push further with more original films to give the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video a run for their money.

Raymond & Ray follows the story of two half-brothers who reunite at the funeral of their father. Both victims of his shabby parenting, they find some middle ground during this funeral which serves as a springboard to reinvent themselves despite the grief. Over the period of the funeral, the legacy of their difficult relationship with their demanding father would form the bedrock for a series of connections, unexpected family revelations, and complicated emotional detours that would stretch these adult siblings in ways they never thought possible. At the end of the day, all parties involved gain a closure that heals them.

Raymond & Ray will be directed by Rodrigo García who previously helmed Albert Nobbs and In Treatment. Check out this guide to find out everything we know so far about Raymond & Ray including the cast, release date, plot, and filming details.

Apple released the official trailer for Raymond & Ray on September 29, 2022. Set to "When They Fight They Fight" by The Generationals and "Changes" by Charles Bradley (a song that may ring familiar to fans of a particular Netflix), the trailer promises a film that will make us laugh along with its dark humor but also leave feeling moved.

When Is Raymond & Ray Releasing?

Raymond & Ray premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2022. The film will be released in limited theaters in the US on October 14, 2022, and will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ starting on October 21, 2022.

Who Is in Raymond & Ray's Cast?

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke will be playing the two lead characters. McGregor will play Raymond, who is still coming to terms with the fact that his wife has left him. McGregor has won a Golden Globe Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and the BAFTA Britannia. His most notable performance is as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels - The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith. A role which he reprised for the 2022 Disney+ miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Ethan Hawke will play Ray, the other sibling who is a recovering addict and erstwhile musician. Not one for serious relationships, he has been bouncing from one partner to another, taking on the odd carpentry job to stay afloat until the demise of his father gets him to a place of introspection. Some of Hawke’s finest works include his performance as a Protestant minister in Paul Schrader's drama First Reformed, Troy Dyer in the 1994 Generation X drama Reality Bites, and as Jesse in Richard Linklater's Before trilogy: Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight. Most recently Hawke took on villainous roles in the MCU series Moon Knight and Scott Derrickson's summer horror hit The Black Phone.

Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo will play Kiera, the firm, straight-talking nurse who looks after Raymond and Ray’s father in his final days. Okonedo's breakthrough role was as Tatiana Rusesabagina in the film Hotel Rwanda. You might also remember her from role as Tulip Jones in Stormbreaker and as Siuan Sanche in the 2021 television series The Wheel of Time.

Maribel Verdú plays the charming Lucia who is a caretaker to Raymond and Ray’s father. She would become the catalyst for mending and reuniting a broken family in the wake of their father’s death. Verdú’s film credits include The Blind Sunflowers, Blancanieves, and Guillermo del Toro’s dark fantasy Pan's Labyrinth.

What Is Raymond & Ray About?

After two long-estranged half-brothers reunite to bury their father, what follows is a tale of grief, family secrets, and the implications of dysfunctional parenting on the lives of two adult children. Long-buried resentments, pain, and anger boil to the surface as they try to make sense of their father's legacy. They are left to confront parts of their life they never knew existed and form bonds they never thought possible. His death has opened up old wounds and as if that's not bad enough, he has left them next to nothing as an inheritance and yet has the effrontery to demand one exhausting final request they have to fulfill.

With the funeral and all that happened in between, they struggle to reconcile their experiences with their father, and the fact that everyone they come across speaks glowingly about his charisma. Right in the center of this is their father's ex-lover Lucía who tries to get the family united and put the difficult days firmly behind them. This complex emotional journey is laced with a bit of humor and the sort of self-reflection that will keep critics engaged.

Here is the official synopsis:

“Raymond & Ray” follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging.

Who Is Making Raymond & Ray?

The film is written and directed by the Colombian director Rodrigo Garcia who in the past created, wrote, and directed the award-winning drama web series Blue. His other works include the HBO drama series In Treatment and the drama Last Days in the Desert (which incidentally also starred McGregor as Jesus Christ). Raymond & Ray are produced by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn, who’ll produce via Mockingbird Pictures. Executive Producers are Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer. Jeff Beal will score the film while Igor Jadue-Lillo will handle cinematography. Much of Raymond & Ray was shot in the Central Virginia Area, and at Oakwood Cemetery in Richmond. Filming commenced in October 2021 and production was completed in August 2022.