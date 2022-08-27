Apple TV+'s upcoming film Raymond and Ray starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke has finally received a release date on the streaming service. The drama is set to arrive on Apple TV+ on October 21.

The film is written and directed by Rodrigo García (Albert Nobbs, In Treatment) and will follow the titular characters of Raymond and Ray, played by McGregor and Hawke, respectively, who decide to take their grief for the death of the terrible father as a chance to fully reinvent themselves and escape his ever-present looming shadow that the duo had lived under for their whole lives.

In addition to McGregor and Hawke, the film is also set to star Maribel Verdú, who will play Barry Allen's mother, Nora, in the upcoming The Flash DC movie, and Sophie Okonedo, who played Siuan Sanche in the Prime Video TV series adaptation of The Wheel of Time, and also starred in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile, alongside Gal Gadot earlier this year. Alongside the stars, other cast members that have been previously announced for the project include Todd Louiso, Tom Bower, Oscar Nuñez, and Vondie Curtis Hall. ​​​​​​

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: Maribel Verdú and Sophie Okonedo Join Apple TV+'s 'Raymond and Ray'

Filming of the movie took place in Virginia and started in October of last year and wrapped the next month in November. The October release of the film on Apple TV+ will be a little over a month following its premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 12. Producers on the project include Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity), as well as Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, who produce through Mockingbird Pictures. Also serving as executive producers are Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer. Apple Studios will be producing the project alongside Mockingbird Pictures and Cuarón's Esperanto Film Limited.

Raymond and Ray will arrive to Apple TV+ on October 21. You can check out the synopsis for the upcoming drama film down below.