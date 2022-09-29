A brand-new trailer for the Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke dramedy film Raymond & Ray has been released just a few weeks ahead of its debut on Apple TV+. Raymond & Ray tells the story of the two half brothers, played by McGregor and Hawke, respectively. When the duo's terrible father passes away, the brothers are given a chance to fully reinvent themselves and escape his ever-present looming shadow that the duo had lived under for their whole lives. The film made its official debut at the 2022 Toranto International Film Festival.

The new trailer opens with Raymond informing his brother about the passing of their father with the two processing his death fairly differently. While the trailer sees Raymond trying to find some sort of forgiveness for their father, Ray couldn't really care any less about the fact that his father is dead. The trailer goes on to see the duo digging their father's grave, finding his cheap wooden coffin, and meeting family members, like one of their father's new lovers and their third brother. The trailer really delves into the emotional core of the film: how someone is able to let go of grief and pain. The trailer ends with Ray telling his brother "It's gonna take a whole lot more than a hole in the ground to get the old man out of your head."

Rodrigo García of Albert Nobbs and In Treatment fame serves as the writer-director of the film. Joining McGregor and Hawke on the project are Vondie Curtis Hall, Maribel Verdú (The Flash), Sophie Okonedo, Todd Louiso, and Tom Bower, among several others.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: ‘Raymond & Ray’ Review: Ewan McGregor & Ethan Hawke Try to Dig Dramedy Out of Mediocrity | TIFF 2022

Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity) serves as a producer on the film alongside Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn via Mockingbird Pictures. Executive producers on the film are Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer. Apple Studios will be producing the project alongside Mockingbird Pictures and Cuarón's Esperanto Film Limited.

Raymond & Ray is set to debut on Apple TV+ on October 21. You can check out the synopsis and the new trailer for the upcoming dramedy down below.