The literary world has always collaborated with the world of cinema, serving as either exact adaptations or inspiration for some of the greatest classic movies of all time. Authors such as Agatha Christie, Ernest Hemingway, and Daphne du Maurier are just a few of the noteworthy writers who had a major influence on the silver screen, but one of the most prolific novelists in early cinema, notably the classic film noir genre, is without question, Raymond Chandler.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Chandler began his writing career in his mid-forties after losing his job at an oil company. He started submitting his work to magazines before publishing his first novel, The Big Sleep, in 1939. Today, Chandler is best known for establishing the basic blueprint of the detective fiction genre and his hardboiled private eye, Philip Marlowe, who has been portrayed on the big screen by several stars, including Dick Powell, Humphrey Bogart, and Elliott Gould. Out of all the countless adaptions of the best-selling author's work, including Farewell, My Lovely, and Double Indemnity, these are the ten best Raymond Chandler movie adaptations, ranked.

10 'Time to Kill' (1942)

Directed by Herbert I. Leeds

Close

In Los Angeles, a private eye, Michael Shayne (Lloyd Nolan), is hired by a widow (Ethel Gryffies) who believes her daughter-in-law has stolen a priceless coin from her home. As Shayne tries to find the accused young woman and hopefully the priceless coin, he discovers a counterfeit ring centered around blackmail and a murder, making the case more complicated than he initially anticipated.

Based on Chandler's 1942 novel, The High Window, Time to Kill was the seventh and final installment of the Michael Shayne detective films for 20th Century Fox. Even though Time to Kill is based on Chandler's work, the film replaced Philip Marlowe with Shayne, a fictional gumshoe created by writer, Brett Halliday, also known as Davis Dresser, who debuted Shayne in his 1939 novel, Dividend on Death. Time to Kill wasn't a major success, but it does stand as an interesting adaption of one of Chandler's best-selling novels, which deserves some recognition.

9 'Marlowe' (1969)

Directed by Paul Bogart

Image via MGM

In Los Angeles, a young woman from Kansas, Orfamay Quest (Sharon Farrell), hires private eye, Philip Marlowe (James Garner) to find her brother who has gone missing. Marlowe starts his investigation believing it's an open-and-shut case, but as the clues lead him into the dark underworld of organized crime, brutal murders, and blackmail, he realizes that he has his work cut out for him.

Marlowe is an adaptation of Chandler's 1949 novel, The Little Sister, and also stars Rita Moreno, Bruce Lee, and All in the Family's Carroll O'Connor. The film earned two and a half out of four stars from film critic Roger Ebert, who didn't feel as though the movie captured the true grittiness of Chandler's legendary character and his depiction of a classic seedy backdrop for a murder mystery. Marlowe may not have been a huge success, but it features top-notch performances, specifically Garner as Marlowe, who served as the main inspiration for one of Garner's most successful television series, The Rockford Files.

Marlowe Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 19, 1969 Director Paul Bogart Cast James Garner , Gayle Hunnicutt , Carroll O'Connor , Rita Moreno , Sharon Farrell , William Daniels Runtime 96 Main Genre Mystery

8 'The Brasher Doubloon' (1947)

Directed by John Brahm