After watching a double screening of Xanadu and Can’t Stop the Music, John J.B. Wilson and Mo Murphy created the Golden Razzies, awards that “honored” the worst of cinema throughout the year. Ever since, many in the industry have recognized that if a film infamously flops critically, financially, or both, there’s a chance its failure will be immortalized as a Razzie.

And yet, while most of the films nominated were deserving of it, some were more positively received, especially among users of Rotten Tomatoes. So whether they were misunderstood during their time or have one element worthy of mockery, some films nominated for Razzies are better than what that title implies.

10 'Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 51%

When the first of the Star Wars prequel trilogy launched into theaters, it was panned by both critics and audiences. Nearly everybody who saw The Phantom Menace took issue with the boring set-up, overabundance of CGI, poor acting and irritating characters. Unsurprisingly, it wound up with seven nominations, winning Worst Supporting Actor for Ahmed Best as Jar Jar Binks.

Still, it has garnered enough respect from fans as an essential starting point for the mythos. Not to mention it introduced beloved elements like Ewan Macgregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, and brought back the likes of Frank Oz as Yoda and Ian MacDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine.

9 'Hoffa' (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 52%

Directed by Danny DeVito and starring Jack Nicholson as Jimmy Hoffa, this biopic tells a heavily fictionalized account of the infamous union leader’s life, ending with his infamous disappearance in 1975. When it was released, the film garnered controversy for its heroic portrayal of Hoffa and almost excessive skewering of historical facts.

Nicholson’s performance was one of the most devise parts of the film. As a result, he became one of few actors to earn both a Best Actor Golden Globe nomination and the Worst Actor Razzie Nomination for the same performance.

8 'Friday the 13th' (1980)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 63%

It’s the starting film in perhaps the most iconic slasher franchise in horror history. The first Friday the 13th follows the typical set-up - an unseen killer stalking a group of teenagers working at Camp Crystal Lake. It was somewhat controversial in its day due to its use of violence, even if it is relatively tame by today’s standards.

Both the Razzies and the Friday the 13th franchise debuted in the same year, and the inaugural film got two nominations – Worst Supporting Actress for Betsy Palmer and Worst Picture. While the Friday films never got popular with critics, they have remained a horror staple, while the Razzies’ reputation has only grown.

7 'mother!' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 68%

Darren Aronofsky has made some controversial films in his career, and few are as divisive with audiences as mother!. It’s a surreal, allegorical piece about a woman (Jenifer Lawrence) and a man (Javier Bardem) living in a house and witnessing strange, violent, and disturbing events.

While mother! received positive reviews from critics, even the director admitted it was deliberately uncomfortable for audiences, stating to Cinemascore, “We wanted to make a punk movie and come at you…”. Among its detractors were the Razzies, who nominated it for Worst Picture, Worst Actress, and Worst Supporting Actor.

6 'Joker' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 69%

Director Todd Phillips created an alternative origin story for Batman’s most hated (and beloved) enemy, depicting him (Joaquin Phoenix) as a mentally ill loner in a 1970s crime drama. Despite this inventive approach, Jokerreceived divided reviews among critics and audiences.

While it had positive responses for its cinematography, music, and Phoenix’s performance, it received a mixed reception for its dark tone, script, and questionable ties to the Batman mythos. While Joker received a Razzie nomination, it was for “Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property,” presumably owing to the title character’s troubling behavior.

5 'Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 71%

Dodgeball is a beloved comedy depicting two gyms, one a global franchisee led by egotistical maniac White Goodman (Ben Stiller) and a locally owned, financially struggling workout spot led by Peter LaFleur (Vince Vaughn). Peter and his crew must compete against White’s team in a dodgeball tournament in Las Vegas to save their gym from destruction.

Stiller’s performance as White Goodman has gone down as one of the great comedy villains, earning him an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain. Despite this, he also made a Razzie nomination for Worst Actor, earning it simultaneously with his performances in films such as Along Came Polly and Anchorman.

4 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 74%

The first Matrix was a critical and commercial hit, so every subsequent film in the series has been hotly anticipated. The Matrix Reloaded received the highest Rotten Tomatoes rating of the sequels, but it still drew a more mixed reception from critics for its unresolved ending and focus on action rather than story and themes.

While it garnered more of a positive response from fans than the other Matrix sequels, the Razzies put it on equal footing with The Matrix Revolutions, as both received Worst Director nominations for The Wachowskis.

3 'Elvis' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 77%

This Baz Luhrman film frames the life of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) as an operatic epic told from the point of view of his lecherous manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). It received positive reviews from critics, commending Butler’s performance and the sense of style that helped alleviate an otherwise trope-ridden biopic.

Yet one oft-repeated complaint critics had towards Elvis was of Hanks’ performance (and makeup) as the Colonel. When it came to the Razzies, Hanks was awarded both Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo for “[him] and his latex-laden face (and that ludicrous accent).”

2 'The Blair Witch Project' (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 86%

While The Blair Witch Projectwas not the film that invented the found footage movie, it was undoubtedly the film that brought the subgenre into the mainstream. Three students finding their way through a forest to make a documentary of a local legend find themselves at the mercy of an unseen supernatural threat.

While critically acclaimed and a box-office smash when it was released, its reputation among general audiences was more divisive. The Razzies were not impressed, nominating it for Worst Picture and awarding it Worst Actress for Heather Donahue.

1 'The Shining' (1980)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%

While it may seem shocking to hear that this masterpiece of terror was ever nominated for a Razzie, it was a different story back when The Shining was first released. Initially, critics were highly negative towards the film, believing it to be slow, boring, and pointless.

The Razzies were no exception, as it picked up nominations for Worst Director for Stanley Kubrick and Worst Actress for Shelley Duval (the latter was later rescinded in light of Kubrick’s abusive treatment of her on set). Yet, despite these nominations, The Shining has found significant reappraisal in the 43 years since its initial release.

