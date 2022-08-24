Howard Phillips Lovecraft was known to not particularly like Herbert West - Reanimator, his serialized short story written for Home Brew in 1922. He wasn't fond of ending each chapter with a cliffhanger, which was very unlike his usual writing style, and claimed only to do it for the paycheck, something many working writers have done in their careers. It's the early work that he looked back on and cringed, his "wretched work." All of us have been there. The riff on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is not exactly prized by Lovecraft diehards or scholars either. It's considered his poorest work, a clichéd early story without his graphic, dread-filled cosmic horror while sharing the same flaws, such as the racism. However, that's not to say that Herbert West - Reanimator hasn't made a rather significant impact on the horror genre. It was one of the first stories to make zombies a scientific phenomenon rather than mystical; it was the very first introduction of the famed Miskatonic University into Lovecraftian lore; and like all Lovecraft stories, shows why the public domain is a breeding ground for creativity.

In 1985, the late, great Stuart Gordon wrote and directed his film debut, Re-Animator. Placing Jeffrey Combs in the role of Herbert West, with Bruce Abbott playing Dan Cain, the originally unnamed perspective character, and rounding out the cast with Barbara Crampton, David Gale and Robert Sampson. This film wasn't expected to do well. Combs was a relative unknown when he was given the lead role. It had a budget of approximately one million dollars and took four weeks to shoot. It became one of the great cult classics of 1980s horror, releasing to rave reviews and blowing up on home video, placing the short story back in the public eye, and placing Herbert West on a pedestal with Frankenstein and Frank-N-Furter as one of the great mad scientists in film history.

RELATED: Body Horror, Neon Colors, Monsters, and Insanity: A List of Must-See Lovecraft Cinema

From The Evil Dead II to Shaun of the Dead, while the movie-going public can either take horror or leave it, horror comedies are a tried and tested entry point into the genre, with blood and gore cut with a sense of humor. Re-Animator's script started its life with no jokes, and the decision to change that through pre-production and shooting was one that came to the final product's advantage. The practical effects in this film can be fantastic, such as the severed head of the film’s antagonist Carl Hill. However, despite David Gale's masterful, menacing performance, it’s merely a talking, disembodied head on a surgical tray. The film's iconic image is already a ridiculous concept, especially when the headless body walks around on its own, and Gordon uses this outlandish dark humor to the film's advantage. With such a low budget, the blood and gore isn't at the level of John Carpenter's The Thing, though it does certainly improve in the sequel. An undead cat can look like a rejected Muppet, and if it was a serious horror film that would be a glaring issue that would pull the audience out of immersion, but Re-Animator is not that kind of movie. It's a blend of masterful body horror, especially on a million dollar budget, but when it's less than masterful, the darkly comedic tone helps set the balance.

Both Gordon and Combs had a background in theater, with Re-Animator being their directorial debut and first leading role respectively. It doesn't take a dramaturge to tell you that film and theater acting and making are very different as art forms, and their background definitely shows in the film, not just with the Grand Guignol-style special effects. Gordon cited that a major inspiration for the film was Hammer Film Productions' Revenge of Frankenstein. You can see it in the plot, naturally, as the original story was also inspired by The Modern Prometheus, but there's a certain tone to all Hammer films that, despite the modernization, is evident in Re-Animator as well. The practical effects in Hammer Horrors are just as primitive, of course, as products of their time from a small studio, but the tone is melodramatic, gothic, with Peter Cushing also being a tenured stage actor before playing the titular role. While the gothic is not seen in the clinical setting, it is prevalent in the leading performance. Combs follows the footsteps of Cushing as an iconic character actor in the worlds of both horror and science fiction, and what makes Herbert West such a recognizable figure is that sense of old-fashioned theatricality. His voice has this transatlantic quality to it, he enunciates his words and speaks with an almost Shakespearian formality that offsets every other character but the even more chilling Dr. Hill. The touch of dramatics in a genre, era and category, 1980s cult horror, which is not known for its Oscar-worthy acting, is what makes the film shine as a true homage to Hammer, and why it makes perfect sense that Re-Animator has a stage musical (seriously, look it up).

Theatricality and black comedy, why do these things work so well for a Lovecraft story? While he is known for his Cthulhu mythos, the existentially terrifying ideas that there are incomprehensibly old and powerful forces that bring puny humans to states of delirium, H.P. Lovecraft was also a pulp horror writer in the early 20th century. That is to say, as much as some diehards won't admit it, some of his ideas were rather... silly, which reads especially odd considering his, at times, dry and forensic style of writing. This of course makes sense: he was a very psychologically troubled man who was writing about real anxieties he had, no matter how nonsensical. But now, especially looking back a century later, even with the understanding of where that deep terror came from, they are nonsensical, archaic, and adapting a work exactly as Lovecraft intended would not play well to a modern audience.

Because Lovecraft died broke and unknown, all of his works are in the public domain, belonging to the people who are free to do what they please with it. Great work has come from adapting Lovecraft from every angle. As a dissertation of racial prejudice, as a study of mental illness or just for some good old-fashioned existential terror. Stuart Gordon was a considerable fan of Lovecraft's work, and Herbert West - Reanimator wasn't the only title he would adapt. He found that the best course of action was to use his previous experience as a theater-maker to his advantage, make do with what he had, and not take it so seriously. And there is no greater proof of his success than this outlandish, gory, campy, brilliant film.