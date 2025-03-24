As DC Studios is gearing up to cast its next Dark Knight for The Brave and the Bold, one Reacher star is already rallying behind a fan-favorite contender for the role. According to Reacher’s Roberto Montesinos, there’s no better choice for Batman than his co-star Alan Ritchson, a petition we are also happy to get on board with. Speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, Montesinos — who plays DEA Agent Guillermo Villanueva on the hit Prime Video series — praised Ritchson’s physicality, presence, and acting depth, and made a bold claim: “I think he would be the best Batman we've ever had.”

Montesinos explained why Ritchson, who plays the towering and turkey-fisted Jack Reacher, would be a natural fit for Gotham’s brooding protector, before explaining why he feels like Ritchson is the perfect match for the character's attributes: “What would he bring to that role? First of all, his work ethic, his research, his command of a character,” he said. “For example, in Lee Child's books, when you're reading the book? Reacher walks into a room, and there are three pages of thought; everything that he's clocking. How do you do that without those words? He does it with his face, with his eyes. And he said to me once, 'Every movement of your eye indicates to the audience a new thought.’"

“So, he would kill Batman. Why did Tom Cruise pick Reacher? Because he was so well-written and so complex in stillness. Batman's the same kind of thing. He's very stoic; he's got a mask. I think he would be the best Batman we've ever had. We've had some good ones, but I think he would be the best Batman we've ever had.”

Alan Ritchson Would Play Batman For Free

Fans have been campaigning for Ritchson to take on the role ever since Reacher’s debut. And the actor himself is all in, as he's said repeatedly throughout the years.

"I get asked every day if I'm playing Batman," Ritchson told Wired. "Yeah, would I play Batman? Yes. Would I pay handsomely to be Batman? You wouldn't even have to pay me to be Batman. I would, yeah, I would don the suit. 'Gotham is mine.' Look at that. I don't even have to practice. It just comes out naturally."

While casting for The Brave and the Bold — the upcoming Batman reboot in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU — hasn’t officially begun, Ritchson’s name is gaining traction among fans and industry watchers alike. Whether he ends up behind the cowl or not, his Reacher co-star seems to think it’s a match made in Gotham.

Reacher is currently streaming on Prime Video.