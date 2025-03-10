Alan Ritchson has become synonymous with Jack Reacher, but according to the actor, the role wasn’t originally his to take. In fact, one of the studios involved in the production had already promised it to someone else—until Ritchson crushed his auditions like Reacher crushes the spines of henchmen, and changed everything for him and for the series. Speaking in a new Wired video, Ritchson reflected on the gruelling audition process that ultimately landed him the lead in Reacher.

“It was an eight-month audition process,” Ritchson revealed. “You think I felt wanted at the end of an eight-month process? And then I found out after the fact, they promised the job to another dude. And I just happened to be crushing the auditions, and they were like, ‘I guess we have to strongly consider this guy who was just supposed to be someone we threw in the mix.’ And I ended up winning the role.”

Who Was Almost Cast as Reacher?

Ritchson didn’t reveal who was initially promised the role, but speculation has been rampant among fans, and we do know who Ritchson was up against for the part. Some of the actors known to have auditioned for Reacher include Brandon Routh, Teddy Sears, and Brian Van Holt—and if one of them was the studio’s top choice, it would add an extra layer of irony given Ritchson’s own history with superhero roles.

Before landing Reacher, Ritchson was vocal about his desire to play Batman, and while that dream hasn’t come to fruition—not for a lack of trying, the big guy is desperate for that job—he’s no stranger to comic book characters given that he's previously played Hawk in Titans, Aquaman in Smallville, and even Raphael in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action reboot.

Meanwhile, Routh famously played Superman in Superman Returns and later reprised the role in Crisis on Infinite Earths. If Routh was indeed the actor promised the role, it would have meant the former Man of Steel nearly stepped into another powerhouse of a character—only to lose out to Ritchson. This is a version of Batman vs. Superman that might actually have not disappointed audiences.

Thankfully, Ritchson got the role and it's hard to argue with the results. With Season 3 currently airing and a fourth season already greenlit, it’s safe to say that the show’s success is built on the perfect match between actor and character. New episodes of Reacher drop on Prime Video every Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates.

