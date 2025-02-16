While he may be best known for his recent iconic titular role in Prime Video's hit series Reacher, Alan Ritchson has actually had his time around the block as a superhero actor. Spending time in the DC universe as Aquaman in Smallville and Hawk in Titans, this massive actor is no stranger to stepping into the boots of a famous and beloved hero.

People have been fan-casting him as major comic book characters over the years, as it's no secret that he's pretty much the perfect candidate to play a plethora of heroes, thanks to his impressive build and acting resume. Whether it's a hero or villain in DC or Marvel, Alan Ritchson has what it takes to make his mark on superhero cinema through a bunch of roles. This list will discuss some of the comic book characters that would best suit Ritchson based on their physical appearance, role in their respective universes, and how likely it is to actually see them in live-action.

10 HYDRA Captain America (Steve Rogers)

With Marvel Studios' Marvel Cinematic Universe planning to bring the "Secret Wars" comic book storyline to life through Avengers: Secret Wars, it's likely that audiences will see alternate versions of the heroes they know and love. One of the most singular alternatives of a Marvel character is none other than a version of Captain America, who just so happened to work for HYDRA. With the badass episodes Ritchson delivered in Reacher, he could do the same with HYDRA Cap.

When someone crafted a Steve Rogers whose reality had been altered to make him a double agent for HYDRA, fans were shell-shocked. The MCU already has Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) is all but confirmed to come back, but bringing an evil variant would make some great drama. Not only is he a great potential villain for the current Captain America to face on a dramatic level, but physically, too, because he's built like an actual boulder.

9 Wildcat (Ted Grant)

Reach and Wildcat are both brawlers!

Most recently seen in live action in the Arrowverse through the shows Arrow and Stargirl, Wildcat may be a very unknown,