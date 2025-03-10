This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Alan Ritchson has made it clear: he’s in it for the long haul. The Reacher star has expressed his desire to bring every Jack Reacher novel to life on screen, setting the stage for what could be one of the longest-running action series on television, and goodness he's going to be tired by the end of it. With 28 novels and multiple short stories penned by Lee Child and Andrew Child, there’s no shortage of material to fuel Ritchson’s vision, which might just take a while. Since its debut, Reacher has adapted some of the most beloved books in the franchise.

Season 1 saw the show adapt Killing Floor—where Reacher is arrested for a crime he didn’t commit in a small Georgia town. Season 2 adapted Bad Luck and Trouble—a personal mission to avenge the deaths of his former military unit. And now, with Season 3, the show is currently adapting Persuader, where Reacher takes part in a brutal undercover operation inside a dangerous smuggling ring.

What Other Reacher Novels Could Be Adapted Next?

Looking forward to the future of the series, there are several novels that stand out as strong contenders for future seasons. The Midnight Line could be a natural choice, tackling the opioid crisis through a gripping mystery involving a stolen West Point class ring—this one is a particular favorite of author Lee Child, too. Meanwhile, 61 Hours is another good candidate as it yeets Reacher into a frozen South Dakota town where he must protect a key witness from a relentless assassin. Mixing it up with Reacher out of his element, in the elements, is something that could be fun.

Of course, there are two other books that have already been adapted, and not by Ritchson, but by Tom Cruise. In 2012, Cruise adapted One Shot, which saw Reacher investigate a sniper attack with a suspiciously clean-cut suspect, and then in 2016, he made Never Go Back, which followed Reacher as he uncovered a conspiracy that put him on the run. Child has already expressed interest in adapting the two Cruise projects for the television series, so they would be priority as well.

With Season 3 currently airing and a fourth season already greenlit, Ritchson’s desire to keep bringing his all to the role is a surefire sign of an exciting future for the Reacher franchise. If all goes according to plan, Prime Video’s hit series could be bringing Jack Reacher’s adventures to screens for years to come. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Source: AOL