He may be big and strong, but he's actually just a big softie. Alan Ritchson is known for throwing guys through skyscrapers and helicopters thanks to his starring role in the Amazon Prime Video action series, Reacher. One of the biggest action stars on television right now, Ritchson has a treasure trove of acting personas that the masses have yet to fully see. He recently starred in one of the most underrated and intense dramas of 2024, Ordinary Angels. Based off of a true story and co-starring Hilary Swank, Ritchson sheds his tough guy skin, and exposes a sweet, soft side that he's rarely shown before.

Ordinary Angels is directed by Jon Gunn, with its screenplay by Meg Tilly and Kelly Fremon Craig (Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret). The film, upon release, made a modest 20 million dollars at the box office against its 12 million dollar budget. Nancy Travis and Tamala Jones co-star, alongside Emily Mitchell and Skywalker Hughes as Ritchson's on-screen daughters. Set in the 90s, the film is based upon the incredible true story of the Schmidt family, who hoped for a real-life miracle during a disaster. Taking place during the infamous 1994 snowstorm, known as the North American cold wave, real-life widower Ed Schmidtt fought tooth and nail to get his dying 5-year-old daughter a liver transplant, against all odds. Ritchson is compelling in his portrayal of a determined father and holds his own against Hilary Swank in a fantastic, dramatic performance.

What Is 'Ordinary Angels' About?

Ritchson stars as the real-life father, Ed Schmidt, who, after losing his wife to an illness, is left to raise his two young daughters on his own with limited funds. His youngest daughter, 5-year-old, Michelle, suffers from a rare disease called biliary atresia and needs a liver transplant, or she will die. When alcoholic hairdresser, Shannon (Hilary Swank), reads about the family in the paper, she ultimately finds a new purpose in life. Becoming sober so she can better help the family, she forms an unlikely friendship with Ed as she volunteers her services to help him out of debt from medical bills, babysit the kids, and figure out a way to get the needed organ. While Ed is skeptical at first of Shannon, she soon becomes a member of the family, as they race against the clock to try and save Michelle. When the catastrophic winter storms hit Kentucky in 1994, it only causes more strife and roadblocks on their way to getting Michelle to the hospital for a transplant.

Alan Ritchson and Hilary Swank Give Dramatic Performances

Alan Ritchson is completely transformed in Ordinary Angels, though his body mass and large stature remain the same. His scenes with his on-screen children are incredibly moving, including his first scene as a widower, when he bonds with his mourning daughters. In Reacher, Ritchson does not often show emotion. He's almost robotic in his motions, a killing machine that is animalistic in his destruction of evil men. In Ordinary Angels, Ritchson is the complete antithesis of Jack Reacher. It's so refreshing to see a strong, powerful man expose his soft side, as his tender portrayal becomes the heart and soul of the movie. Ritchson as an actor has never been given the space to be vulnerable in this kind of way before, and what he brings to the table reason why the film is so emotional and heartbreaking.

Ordinary Angels is not only a fantastic drama, but it is also a searing portrayal of addiction. Swank delivers her greatest lead dramatic role in years as Shannon, a single mother with past trauma who uses alcohol to cope with her troubles. Playing Shannon like a live-wire, Swank never sits still for a moment, communicating that if she does, she will be forced to be alone with her thoughts. Ordinary Angels refutes alcoholic stereotypes and doesn't have any wild montages of her relapsing or getting drunk around the Schmidt family. Instead, the film shows the morning afters, which makes for an even more grueling reality for Shannon and the audience, as we see her return to a shell of a person in need of meaning in her life.

Swank's chemistry with Ritchson adds a much-needed layer of comedy to the desolate drama. Swank and Ritchson harness a fast-paced, back and forth rapport that is reminiscent of old screwball comedies. Shannon is cutthroat at every turn in her determination to live out a greater purpose than herself in fighting for the Schmidt family. Swank's most passionate plea comes in an unforgettable moment at the hospital, when she ridicules the medical board for all the debt they've put Ed and his family in, and delivers an Erin Brockovich-worthy monologue. In real life, Shannon and Ed remain close friends to this day, and Swank and Ritchson nail their tough love attitude towards one another, always pushing the other one forward no matter how difficult.

‘Ordinary Angels’ Is Set During the Real Life Kentucky Blizzards of 1994

While the first two-thirds of Ordinary Angels is an intense family drama, the third act transforms into a thrilling action film, as a liver becomes available for Michelle during an infamously treacherous snowstorm in Kentucky during the winter of 1994. The event is known as the North American cold wave — and highways and airports were shut down due to white-outs, snow blockage, and wind. In real life, the Schmidt family and Shannon were desperate to get Michelle to Omaha, and Shannon reached out to the local news station asking them to send out a message to any helicopter pilot willing to take Ed and his daughter to the big city. Warned they only have 6 hours to get to the hospital before the liver must be passed on to the next available patient, the last act is nail-biting until the very end, and thrilling to watch. The plan miraculously worked, with a helicopter pilot calling in saying he was willing to fly during the dangerous conditions.

What happened next was even more extraordinary, as people from all over the neighborhood and county came out with shovels to clear a runway in a church parking lot for the helicopter to land. Michelle Schmidt, and the miraculous event, have now become known as "snow baby," and remains a monumental moment in Kentucky history. With the combination of fantastic lead performances, and being an excellent adaptation of an uplifting true story, Ordinary Angels has been flying under the radar as one of the best dramas of the year. And for any fan of Ritchson, it is surely a must-watch.

Ordinary Angels is available to stream on Starz in the U.S.

