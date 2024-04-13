The Big Picture Alan Ritchson expressed interest in starring in a rom-com with Rachel McAdams, citing her success in the genre and his aversion to horror movies.

McAdams, a veteran of romantic comedies, has had a successful 2023 with appearances in different projects, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her next move.

Ritchson will next appear in Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on April 19.

Coming off the colossal success in Reacher Season 2 and heading into The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in less than a week, Alan Ritchson wants to test the rom-com waters. In a sit down with THR, Ritchson expressed interest in starring alongside Rachel McAdams in a romantic comedy. Thanks in large part to his performance in Reacher as an unwavering good guy with nerves of steel, Ritchson has broken out as one of the most desirable action stars in Hollywood, even appearing in one of 2023's biggest movies, Fast X.

When asked if he would prefer to star in a rom-com or a horror movie, Richtson replied:

"Probably a rom-com. I get nightmares, I don't know if I could do a horror movie. If I were to star in a rom-com I think it'd have to be Rachel McAdams. Who's better at rom-com stories than Rachel McAdams? The Notebook? Come on, bawled my eyes out."

Ritchson is far from the only person to bawl their eyes out while watching The Notebook, but McAdams' experience in the rom-com genre extends far past this one movie. She's also starred in About Time, Aloha, The Vow, and many more. McAdams is a certified veteran of romantic comedies, having starred opposite Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, and Channing Tatum. Ritchson has shown impressive heart at times in his acting career, but to this point, his draw has largely come from using his big muscles to throw around bad guys. If he decides to try his luck in the world of romantic comedies, there would be no better partner to show him the ropes than McAdams.

What’s Next for Alan Ritchson and Rachel McAdams?

Close

McAdams is coming off a sparse but efficient 2023 in which she made an appearance in Dave as herself, and also starred in the coming-of-age family drama by director Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. Less recently, she also returned to the superhero genre for the first time since 2016, voicing Christine Palmer in What If...? Season 1 and playing her for the second time in live-action in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It has yet to be announced what McAdams will star in next, but we're all anxiously anticipating her next outing nonetheless.

As for Ritchson, who is experiencing his first major breakout at the age of 41, plenty is coming down the pipe for the action star. He has The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare coming out in a few short days, and several other looming projects, such as Reacher Season 3, War Machine, and Bad Seeds of Loving Spring, which he is also slated to direct.

Time will tell what the future has in store, but you can sign us up for a romantic comedy with Ritchson and McAdams. Ritchson's newest film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, arrives in theaters on April 19.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare The British military recruits a small group of highly-skilled soldiers to strike against German forces behind enemy lines during World War II. Release Date April 19, 2024 Director Guy Ritchie Cast Henry Cavill , Cary Elwes , Alan Ritchson , Eiza Gonzalez Main Genre Action Distributor(s) Lionsgate

Find Tickets Now