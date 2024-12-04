This one doesn't even need editorialised, it's as good as it sounds. At the CCXP event in Brazil, Prime Video has put on a booth to promote the upcoming third season of its most successful series Reacher, and you can become the man himself, turkey fists and all, with the ingenious display they have set up.

There appears to be some sort of quiz that you can participate in as well, but there's a life sized cutout of its star Alan Ritchson, while the caption painted on the wall asks ARE YOU BIG ENOUGH TO FACE JACK REACHER? And the answer for most normal people is, of course I'm f*cking not he's built like the side of an elephant. There are also a host of dummies and mannequins one might find at a combat sports gym and yes, you can punch the crap out of them. We are sold.

What Else is Alan Ritchson Making Right Now?

Close

He's a big man and he's a busy man, that's for sure. Reacher has also received an early renewal for a fourth season in advance of the third season's release, and he's currently shooting the Netflix sci-fi action movie War Machine in Australia, alongside Dennis Quaid, Stephan James , Jai Courtney and Esai Morales, with Patrick Hughes (The Hitman's Bodyguard) in charge of directing.

Ritchson also recently wrapped on

Motor City, which is described as "a near-silent, visually driven film packed with style and revenge" alongside Ben Foster and Ben McKenzie, and earlier this year he joined Kevin James in Playdate, an action comedy which is said to be inspired by Midnight Run. James plays a stay at home dad caught up in a wild conspiracy with Ritchson putting a new meaning on the expression "dad bod" for the film. The cast is rounded out by Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Stephen Root (Barry), Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me), Sabrina Elba(Three Thousand Years Of Longing) and Hiro Kanagawa (Star Trek: Discovery).

CCXP is running from tomorrow, December 5 until Sunday December 8 at the São Paulo Expo in São Paulo, Brazil. Reacher's third season will return to Prime Video in early 2025. To catch up on the first two seasons, head over to Prime Video and witness first hand what a man can do when he's fuelled by pie, Clark bars and vengeance. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on Reacher and from the floor at CCXP.