With Prime Video's hit series Reacher, fans of the character were introduced to a new Jack Reacher in Alan Ritchson who quickly became a fan favorite. The quippy star put in plenty of work to embody Lee Child's signature character and that's especially true with some of the fight scenes. With the first season's release on DVD and Blu-ray at hand, Collider can exclusively reveal a clip where Ritchson explains how he pulled off the five-on-one bathroom fight scene without the help of a stunt double.

As footage from the brutal fight scene plays, Ritchson talks about how special it was to create a scene where he simply got to be Reacher. Rather than filming piece by piece and leaving room for a stunt double to come in and take his place for more difficult portions, the scene was specifically designed to allow Ritchson to always be on-screen and do the fight alone. It ultimately made for a better product in the end both for the audience and Ritchson. He said it made it more fun to do everything in the sprawling sequence on his own in longer takes all while creating a more authentic look for audiences at home expecting cuts.

The clip is part of a featurette included on the physical Reacher Season 1 discs titled "Realizing Reacher" which offers behind-the-scenes looks at the show and how they developed the characters and plot lines for television. In total, the three-disc Blu-ray and DVD copies contain over 30 minutes of bonus content including another featurette, "Novelistic," which contains an in-depth interview with Child about his bestselling book series.

Background on Prime Video's Reacher Series

Season 1 of Reacher adapts Child's novel Killing Floor where Reacher's travels take him to Margrave, Georgia. Upon his arrival, the small town is left reeling from its first homicide in 20 years, suspecting Reacher because of his status as a stranger and false eyewitnesses. To prove his innocence, he teams up with a pair of locals to investigate only to be sucked into a conspiracy involving crooked cops, politicians, and businessmen alike. He looks to clean up the corruption within the town, taking down those who wronged him in the process. Malcolm Goodwin and Willa Fitzgerald also star.

Reacher has been a success so far for its Emmy-nominated creator Nick Santora, earning a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and becoming the platform's first series to top the Nielsen ratings. Prime Video already has the vigilante and his hard-hitting fists lined up for a second season which will tackle Child's eleventh Reacher novel Bad Luck and Trouble. Season 2 will be more personal for Reacher as someone is hunting down his old team of army investigators. Production began back in late September with Ritchson joined by new series regulars Shaun Sipos, Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, Rory Cochrane, along with guest star Domenick Lombardozzi among others.

Reacher is executive produced by Santora alongside Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Adam Higgs, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost. Season 1 is streaming in its entirety on Prime Video, and it can now be purchased on Blu-ray and DVD in 4K Ultra HD. Check out our exclusive clip below: