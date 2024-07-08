The Big Picture Reacher, the action-packed crime drama series based on the novels by Lee Child, has captivated audiences with its thrilling storylines and dynamic characters. The show follows the journey of Jack Reacher, a former military officer turned drifter, as he finds himself entangled in various mysteries and criminal investigations. Throughout the series, Reacher Season 1 and Season 2 have delivered some standout episodes that showcase the show's strengths in character development, dialogue, and action sequences. Here are some of the best episodes of Reacher that fans should definitely revisit:

"Welcome to Margrave" (Season 1, Episode

- This pilot episode sets the stage for the entire series, introducing viewers to the town of Margrave and the main character, Jack Reacher. It effectively hooks audiences with its gripping storyline and well-crafted characters.

Once upon a time, the only Jack Reacher that audiences knew was Tom Cruise with his series of Jack Reacher films. The Tom Cruise Jack Reacher films were received relatively well, but at the end of the day, they didn't make it past movie 2. The last time audiences would get to see the character would be in 2016's Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

Come 2022, Amazon Prime Video released a streaming series called Reacher, also based on the Lee Child book series. This time, Alan Richardson would helm the title of the popular protagonist. Upon its initial release, Reacher was met with worldwide praise. Not only did that first season give fans of the novels an accurate adaption to make them happy, but it was just an incredible start to the series in general and hooked people everywhere. With two seasons currently under their belt, the crew at Reacher have provided numerous episodes that are so good, they're well worth a rewatch.

10 "First Dance"

Season 1, Episode 2

With such an impressive pilot to follow up, Reacher Season 1, Episode 2, "First Dance" had a big act to follow up. The episode is very well paced. While still bringing up the action a bit, it also manages to slow down and take its time further developing the characters audiences have been introduced to. The further growth and exposition makes this an episode that continues to hook audiences.

This episode leans a bit heavier into one of the best things about the series, which is its dialogue and character interactions. Reacher and his supporting cast are some of the heaviest hitters when considering the best parts of the series. This fact begins to really get established here in this episode as relationships begin to grow, and more bodies appear across town.

9 "Papier"

Season 1, Episode 6

Viewers get to watch Reacher trek to New York as truth begins to unfold regarding the season's mysteries. This episode did a lot to help begin bringing the story together and make details a lot clearer, which serves to be very satisfying as audiences begin to have their theories and guesses either subverted or confirmed.

Viewers get to learn more about the Kleiner family business. Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) also gets a good chunk of character development in this episode, as more is revealed about his wife. This adds some great depth to the character and greatly connects his and Reacher's relationship. Finlay is certainly a fan-favorite, especially given the reaction to his return in Reacher Season 2, Episode 4, "Night at the Symphony", so this is a great episode for those fans.

8 "Picture Says a Thousand Words"

Season 2, Episode 3

As his old friends get thrown into more danger and another fall victim, Reacher decides to bite the bullet and team up with the hardened detective, Gaitano Russo (Domenick Lombardozzi). There is some wonderful action in this episode alongside Reacher getting some more of his usual witty and sly dialogue to talk himself in and out of things. Not only does he talk a gun shop owner into selling him goods without waiting the typical seven-day period, but he basically talks himself out of interrogation with Russo when they bond over information regarding the case.

The action set pieces found in Reacher Season 2, Episode 3, "Picture Says a Thousand Words" are thrilling as well, with the two sequences featuring the team breaking into New Age (by ramming their car through the wall) and infiltrating Saropian's suburban home, standing out the most. Episode Director, Omar Madha, proves his ability to direct a great action sequence with these thrilling scenes.

7 "What Happens in Atlantic City"

Season 2, Episode 2