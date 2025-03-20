“I’m not a vagrant. I’m a hobo.” No other quote quite encapsulates Jack Reacher’s (Alan Ritchson) nomadic way of living in Prime Video’s Reacher. Based on the novels by Lee Child, Reacher is no ordinary human being. Apart from his colossal physique and no-nonsense mentality, Reacher is an ex-military police investigator whose brain matches his brawn.

With three seasons currently under its belt, each installment of the show follows Reacher in a random city in America as he tackles a different case — usually out of his own reluctance. But when he learns that these investigations are much more personal than he realizes, nothing is stopping the big guy from taking down whoever’s responsible for the pain they have caused. Presenting a new adventure in every season, check out the real-life filming locations of Reacher.

‘Reacher’ Season 1 Locations

Image via Prime Video

Based on the novel “Killing Floor”, Reacher Season 1 introduces the larger-than-life, veteran military police investigator who’s settled for a simpler life as a civilian drifter. With no phone, no address, and only the clothes he’s wearing, he initially travels to Margrave, Georgia for leisure (and his love for blues music). But when Reacher is accused of a murder he did not commit, Reacher painfully learns just how connected he is to this isolated town in the middle of nowhere. In real life, Margrave is a fictional city, and it’s definitely not filmed in Georgia, U.S.A. Instead, much of Reacher Season 1 (and its following two seasons) is filmed in Ontario, Canada.

Pickering, Ontario

Image via Prime Video

With Margrave being a fictional town, the team behind Reacher had to build a temporary village from scratch. Instead of doing it in Georgia, the set was built on an undeveloped cornfield in Pickering, Ontario. For the longest time, Canada has been a go-to filming location for most U.S. shows, and Reacher is no different. Since filming for Season 1 occurred during the pandemic, the charming town of Margrave, with all its stores, main square, police station, town hall, and more, is well isolated from neighbors for better control and to prevent shutdown.

Kingston Penitentiary, Kingston

Image via Prime Video

In true Reacher fashion, the guy gets arrested the moment he steps into Margrave. When Chief Detective Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) doesn’t buy Reacher’s story, the drifter gets transferred to a local prison, where he butts head with murderous inmates. The prison building is actually Kingston Penitentiary in Kingston. Designated as a National Historic Site of Canada in 1990, the former maximum security prison has housed some of the country’s most notorious criminals. Today, Kingston Penitentiary is no longer in operation.

Lakeview Restaurant, Dundas Street, Toronto

Image via Amazon

Dundas Street is home to Lakeview Restaurant at 1132 Dundas Street W, serving as the backdrop where Reacher’s long-distance PI confidante and fellow Army mate Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) first visibly appears in the show. In Reacher, Neagley is just as low-profile as Reacher — if not even more. The only way Reacher could locate her meet-up point is by relying on what he already knows about Neagley, such as the type of accommodations she likes to stay in and the eateries she prefers to dine in. With its long history since 1932, Lakeview Restaurant is the ultimate go-to Toronto establishment. Reacher isn’t the only series that’s filmed in the diner — big hits such as Umbrella Academy,