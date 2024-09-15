Word has surfaced that Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance, and CBS Television Studios are developing the first spin-off series for the Reacher television franchise. The new prospective series will follow Frances Neagley, portrayed by Maria Sten. Sten has appeared in both seasons of Reacher as a former Army master sergeant and Jack Reacher's (Alan Ritchson) former colleague in the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit. Neagley featured in a recurring role in Season 1 and was upgraded to a series regular for Season 2, where she appeared in every episode.

While Sten's Neagley is already confirmed to return in Reacher Season 3, it looks like Amazon MGM Studios is keen to expand Neagley's role by granting the character her own show. Although there is potential to make a great Neagley series, taking Neagley away from Reacher risks removing one of the show's best interpersonal dynamics. Let's take a closer look at what a Neagley spin-off could mean for the future of the Reacher series.

Reacher and Neagley Share a Special, Unique Bond

Since the first season, Neagley and Reacher have displayed one of the show's most special and unique relationships. Reacher and Neagley are incredibly close, but their relationship is strictly platonic, based on mutual respect and camaraderie. In Season 2, Neagley and Reacher's relationship grew even further. At the end of the season, Reacher and Neagley acknowledge that they are more than just friends; they are family, establishing a brother and sister-like bond between the two characters. In Season 1, it's Reacher who asks Neagley for help in exposing the counterfeit ring in Margrave, Georgia. In Season 2, Neagley contacts Reacher with an SOS distress signal, informing him of the season's central mystery and the murder of their former colleague, Calvin Franz (Luke Bilyk).

Neagley and Reacher share an incredible level of trust and understanding in each other's lives. While they are very different people, Neagley knows her former boss and his habits incredibly well. In the Season 2 premiere, "ATM," she clocked Reacher's travel activities to New York down to the minute. She is one of the few people in the show who can match Reacher's pace and intellect. Reacher trained his "student" Neagley well, and Neagley views Reacher as her precious mentor. As she points out in "ATM," when Reacher wants to reimburse her for his travel expenses, she explains, "Not necessary. I wouldn't have my career if I hadn't matriculated at the School of Reacher. Consider it past-due tuition." Neagley's work is invaluable in solving the money laundering scheme in the first season, and she also helped Reacher uncover the culprits behind the murders of their former military teammates in Season 2. Once again, it was Neagley who had Reacher's back and saved the day in the Season 2 finale, "Fly Boy."

Neagley Getting a Spin-Off Series Potentially Hurts 'Reacher'

A potential new spin-off series risks taking Neagley out of Reacher to focus on her own television show. It would be a shame to permanently lose that amazing dynamic Reacher and Neagley share with one another, and it would be disappointing if Reacher loses Neagley as a recurring character. In all fairness, it's possible that Sten could split time between Reacher and her solo series. Additionally, a diminished role doesn't necessarily mean Sten would have to be completely written out of Reacher. She could still make select guest appearances rather than showing up in every episode, similar to the first season. Hopefully, Neagley's new show doesn’t mean she will be totally absent for the rest of Reacher's run. The rapport between Reacher and Neagley has become an indelible part of the fabric of the series. If Neagley were to leave the series completely for the upcoming spin-off, it would take some time to get used to the change.

A Neagley Spin-Off Presents Interesting Possibilities

Conversely, a spin-off series for Neagley holds great potential. Sten is fantastic in the role, and she has paid her dues to receive a spin-off opportunity. A new series starring Sten as Neagley also presents interesting possibilities to expand on the character's backstory. Thus far, Neagley has been depicted as a relatively successful and experienced private investigator and security consultant since she left the military. She's the primary caretaker for her ailing father, who is the only person other than Reacher who has her private number. Neagley is an avid video gamer, and much like her character in Lee Child's books, she suffers from intense haphephobia (fear of being touched). Neagley also has quite the sweet tooth, enjoying sugary breakfast cereals as her favorite sustenance. In Season 2, she describes herself as AroAce (Aromatic-Asexual), revealing that she’s "not attracted to anyone" while speaking to Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan).

A Neagley spin-off could dive into the layers of Neagley's character, exploring those various aspects that have been shown but not further addressed, such as her haphephobia. Maria Sten has tremendous screen presence and charisma in her portrayal of Neagley, and it would be great to learn more about her backstory before joining the military. Neagley's day-to-day job as a security consultant and investigator potentially offers opportunities for interesting conflicts and stories. Between Sten's acting skills and the fascinating character facets that have been seeded into the first two seasons, a Neagley spin-off is understandably a strong contender to become a great show and a worthy successor for the Reacher franchise.

Neagley Returns in 'Reacher' Season 3

We do know for now that Sten will reprise her role as Neagley in Reacher Season 3, though the depth of her role is not yet clear. However, it would not be surprising if she comes to Reacher's aid again as he takes part in a risky undercover operation for the Drug Enforcement Agency, seeking to uncover a drug smuggling ring controlled by Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall). With a Neagley spin-off in the works, it will be interesting to see if any episodes of Season 3 act as a stealth backdoor pilot for Neagley's new show or perhaps set up Neagley's path to her spin-off. Whatever happens, we anxiously await the future adventures of both Reacher and Neagley. Hopefully, Neagley's spin-off doesn't mean her role in Reacher will be completely eliminated, and she can still make select appearances in future seasons.

Reacher Season 3 is expected to debut on Prime Video later next year. The first two seasons of the hit series are streaming now on Prime Video in the U.S.

