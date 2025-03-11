House of David has been climbing the Prime Video charts with the strength of a slingshot, proving that biblical adaptations are a viable force in streaming—something Amazon are gambling on. The historical drama, which has largely flown under the radar on social media, is making a significant impact where it matters most, and that's Amazon’s Top 10. The series recently overtook Invincible, pushing the animated superhero show down to #3 despite its critically acclaimed third season and a highly intense penultimate episode.

House of David now sits firmly in second place, trailing only Reacher—Prime Video’s most consistent juggernaut, which has dominated the streaming platform for three seasons. With four episodes still to go, including its much-anticipated two-part David vs. Goliath finale, the biblical epic is on track to continue its rise, and it has its own Goliath to take down in the shape of Alan Ritchson.

The success of House of David echoes that of The Chosen, another faith-based drama that has thrived across multiple seasons, and which will be heading to Prime Video exclusively from June which is a sign that it sees money ahead. Its strong performance suggests that streaming services may soon invest in more live-action adaptations of biblical stories and, with no singular copyright holder for the Bible itself, networks could explore a range of classic stories, from Moses to Samson, and anything else they fancy.

Though Reacher remains a seemingly unbeatable giant in Prime Video’s rankings, House of David is proving that historical dramas—especially those rooted in scripture—can pack just as much of a punch. Let's see if they can land the knockout on their own Goliath.

Is 'House of David' Worth Watching?

Collider's Erick Massoto was one of the few writers from a non-religious outlet to give House of David a positive review, awarding it a 7/10. He praised creators Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn for their approach to depicting faith, noting that the series "keeps God's participation more suggested than bluntly exposed." Massoto argued that, by steering clear of visual "miracles" the show allows non-believers to engage with the historical context and better grasp why David and his allies faced such fierce opposition at the time, a choice, he argued, makes the series more accessible to a wider audience beyond just faith-based viewers.

Ultimately, Massoto described House of David as "a series that isn't afraid to go big when it needs to in battles and with a certain amount of violence." From a faith-based storytelling perspective, he called it "a leap forward that has the potential to burst out of its faith-based bubble."

House of David is streaming now on Prime Video.