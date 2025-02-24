After three seasons of Reacher, Lee Child has no intention of giving Alan Ritchson any advice on portraying his iconic drifter, and he doesn’t want the actor to ask for any either. The Reacher novels have been a huge success for Prime Video, with the third season, based on Child’s 2003 novel Persuader, arriving this week.

This time, Reacher is caught up in a case involving the DEA and a suspected drug smuggler, leading him to confront a dark figure from his past while going undercover. Taking over from Tom Cruise, who played the character in two Hollywood films, Ritchson’s take on the character has been widely praised as a more faithful adaptation of the books, thanks to his towering frame, muscular build, and Reacher’s trademark stoicism mixed with dry humour. But while Ritchson has definitely made the role his own, Child told Screen Time that he's best just staying out of the actor's way.

“I feel like I don’t want to give him advice and I don’t want him to ask for advice. What I’m hoping is that we cast him correctly and then it is up to him. It gives him, to be unquestioned, it gives him confidence to go ahead and give the right result. I think that if I was nagging at him all the time, ‘Do this, do that,’ I think it would destroy his confidence and make him a little nervous. “So, my best role is to stay out of that.”

Lee Child Believes He and Alan Ritchson Have Become Good Friends

Although Child isn’t involved in directing Ritchson’s performance, the two have built a strong friendship over the years.

“We kid around, we’re good friends, we have fun. We were just in Brazil doing a thing. We get on really well. But as a sort of friend thing," Child explaine, before continuing:

There’s no way that I’m directing him or anything like that. He’s a smart guy, he reads the books over and over again very closely and mines them for the emotional cues and so on. And I think he does that really well. We knew it was critical, obviously. The title of the show is Reacher. It’s all about him, he carries it. He carries it on the screen but he also carries it off the screen because what people don’t see is that the lead actor sets the tone, he sets the bar for the rest of the cast and crew.

