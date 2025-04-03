The Prime Video series Reacher has continued its reign on Prime Video as one of the best shows on television. The third season is based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, and it continues to follow Alan Ritchson, as the titular character, Jack Reacher. In the show's first season, Maxwell Jenkins played a young Jack Reacher, but the actor hasn't appeared in any of the subsequent seasons. Jenkins has since made it clear that he's ready to return to the action drama series.

Jenkins' next project will see him star in the Prime Video series The Bondsman, and speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, he stated that he would love to return to Reacher season 4, which has already been greenlit by Prime in October 2024. "I haven't [had any talks], but Nick [Santora]'s awesome, and I loved my time on that set. I haven't had talks with them, but the show is great," Jenkins stated. Adding, "I continue to watch it, and Alan is so fun to watch. I can't wait to see what that show has in store. If they need me back, I'll be there."

During the first season of Reacher, Jenkins appeared as a young Reacher alongside his brother Joe as children. Jenkins' appearances came as flashbacks for Ritchson's older version of Jack Reacher. Jenkins' version, just like his older counterpart, was not afraid to stand up to bullies, a characteristic which saw him get into a fight with the son of one of his father's superiors. Season 1 of Reacher brought Child's novel, Killing Floor, to the screen, while the second season adapted the author's novel, Bad Luck and Trouble — the book which introduced Neagley to the story for the first time. The just concluded third season, as previously mentioned, adapted Persuader as its source material.

The Future of 'Reacher'

Image via Prime

The fourth season of Reacher is now confirmed, and the question has become one of which novel will be adapted. Setting aside the previously mentioned books which have been adapted, there remain 29 other books for the coming season to pick from. Never Go Back and One Shot have already been adapted for the two Tom Cruise films, but they are not off the table either. Series star Ritchson has already revealed which of the books he would like to adapt. His pick, Die Trying, the second book in the series. “I would love to see that happen. And so far, there’s been a lot of discussion about whether or not we should or should not. I guess we’ll see what the future holds. I’ll find a way,” he said.

All episodes of Reacher are available to stream in the U.S. on Prime Video.