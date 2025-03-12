Reacher Season 3 is halfway through a propulsive and exciting story, and we've had a look at the action yet to come in the remainder of the season. So far, we've seen Reacher (Alan Ritchson) going undercover to infiltrate a criminal organization using Zachary Beck's (Anthony Michael Hall) Bizarre Bazaar rug business as a front, and had to deal with the towering threat of the gigantic psychopath, Paul "Paulie" Van Hoven (Olivier Richters). Reacher is on the hunt for Brian Tee's villainous Quinn, and from the looks of the trailer, he's going to take no chances when it comes to achieving his goals.

The season is adapting the Lee Child novel Persuader, one of Child's most popular novels, and also brings back Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, as she shows off her intrepid investigation skills as Reacher’s closest friend before she ventures into new spin-off territory on Neagley, which recently began filming and will also feature Ritchson as Reacher in either a cameo or a recurring role, but right now, we don't know much more than that.

Is 'Reacher' Season 3 Worth Watching?

The series has a staggering 97% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a good sign of just how popular it is with critics, and how much people enjoy Ritchson in the lead role. The season also seems to be regarded as an improvement from Season 2, which even Ritchson admitted wasn't their best. Collider's Nate Richard praised the show for "sticking the landing," in its finale episodes, but added that it perhaps lacked the "heart" of the first two seasons. In his review, he wrote:

"Even though this new season of Reacher feels more like a traditional action-crime show, it's still one of the better ones of its ilk. While the central mystery might lack some of the muscle, it's still incredibly entertaining and immensely watchable. The season's standout episode in particular revolves around Reacher flashing back to his time as an Army police major as he works on a case with a talented young rookie named Dominique Kohl (Mariah Robinson). Not only does this episode take the series to even darker places than what we've seen before, but it also makes for one of the most emotional hours of Reacher to date."

Reacher is streaming now on Prime Video, with new episodes streaming weekly every Thursday. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Reacher's future.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Reacher 9 10 83 9.5/10 Release Date February 3, 2022 Network Prime Video Showrunner Nick Santora Cast See All Alan Ritchson Jack Reacher

Maria Sten Frances Neagley Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child.

Source: Rotten Tomatoes.