The Big Picture Reacher had a strong debut in its second season, reaching the second position in Nielsen's streaming top 10 and the number one spot for original series on the platform.

The show's viewership is dominated by an older demographic, with approximately two-thirds of the audience being over 50 years old and 58% male

The first season of Reacher had a higher initial viewership due to being released all at once, accumulating 1.8 billion minutes of viewership within three days. In contrast, the three-episode initial release of Season 2 garnered 1.7 billion minutes.

It's only fitting that such a big man make such a big impact, as has one again proven the case with Prime Video's proven smash hit Reacher, which absolutely dominated the competition as it climbed to the second position in Nielsen's streaming top 10, and the number one spot for original series monitored by the platform. This surge in viewership occurred following the December 15 release of the initial three episodes of its second season, which stars Alan Ritchson as the titular character. In just the first three days post-release, the show garnered a remarkable 1.7 billion minutes of viewership.

Nielsen's data reveals a demographic trend consistent with the first season: approximately two-thirds of the audience are over 50 years old, and 58% are male, so it's probably fair to say you're watching peak Dad TV. By comparison, Reacher's first season debuted on Nielsen's Streaming Top 10 list as the second most-watched title during the week of January 31 to February 6, 2022. This debut followed its premiere on February 4 and achieved a total of 1.84 billion viewing minutes.

In contrast to its second season, the first season of Reacher was released all at once, to allow for binge viewing. This led to the series accumulating 1.8 billion minutes of viewership for the entire season within just three days, a feat achieved with a larger bulk of content compared to the three-episode initial release of Season 2. The 1.69 billion minutes for Reacher, adapted from the series of books by Lee Child based around the vigilante hobo Jack Reacher, was enough for second place behind Netflix's star-studded apocalyptic movie, Leave the World Behind, which earned 1.95 billion minutes of viewing for that seven day period.

What is 'Reacher' About?

The second season of the series adapts Lee Child's novel "Bad Luck and Trouble," the eleventh installment in the Jack Reacher series. This season delves into themes of loyalty, revenge, and justice. It highlights Reacher's sharp analytical skills and his impressively daunting physical abilities.

The storyline follows Reacher, who typically travels solo, as he receives a mysterious message from a former teammate in the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit. This leads them to realise that they are being systematically targeted and eliminated. Alan Ritchson returns to portray Jack Reacher, with Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, and Shaun Sipos playing significant roles within the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit.

Reacher premieres each Friday on Prime Video.

