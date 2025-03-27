One of Reacher’s biggest stars in Season 3 already has an idea about what his next project could be. Alan Ritchson is one of the largest and most formidable actors working in Hollywood today — his staggering physical presence is part of what has made Reacher such a popular series. Finding someone that could tower over Ritchson was no small task, but Olivier Richters was the perfect choice to play Paulie in Season 3. Previously known for starring as Ursa in Black Widow and for playing the Huge Machine in The King’s Man, Richters recently sat down with ScreenRant for an interview to talk about Reacher Season 3. He revealed that another recently-announced Prime Video series holds a dream role for him — but he’s not sure if he’s cut out for it:

"Last week it was announced by Amazon that they’re going to make God of War. Of course I want to be Kratos, but I don't believe they would ever pick me for Kratos. I'm just too darn big. But there is a God that's bigger than Kratos, and that is Týr, or also Thor. I asked my agent, 'You have to pursue this for me. Amazon now knows me. Can Paulie play in God of War?' That's one of my dream roles."

There has been some controversy surrounding Prime Video’s God of War series for the last few months. Shortly after the release of God of War: Ragnarök in 2022, it was announced that a live-action God of War series was in the works, with Sony and Amazon collaborating on the project. Details were sparse until October of last year, when previous showrunner Rafe Judkins, along with other executive producers, departed the project. Mere days after Judkins left, Ronald D. Moore was brought on as the new showrunner, and he recently revealed that Prime Video had already ordered two seasons of the series. Moore also mentioned that he has not played any of the God of War games, which sparked a debate among fans about whether he’s qualified to helm the live-action adaptation due to his unfamiliarity with the source material.

Is ‘God of War’ Starting in Greece or Midgard?