To date, we've seen a pretty faithful adaptation of Lee Child’s bestselling novels featuring Jack Reacher, but Reacher's future could see it stepping beyond the books and into original territory. In a recent interview, the author and executive producer revealed he would be “very open” to the idea of the show telling new stories about Jack Reacher—as long as they stayed true to the character’s essence. Child, who has written 29 books (and is working on his 30th, Exit Strategy), has been involved in shaping the series alongside showrunner Nick Santora (Prison Break).

Now, so far, each season has adapted a specific novel, with Season 1 based on Killing Floor, Season 2 on Bad Luck and Trouble, and Season 3—streaming now on Prime Video—adapts the popular Persuader, but ahead of Season 4, which was renewed before Season 3 even premiered, the question of what comes next naturally arises.

“I’d be very open to it, because I trust the writers,” Child said. “The TV writers are terrific writers and great people, and they know the books very well. So if they did branch out into stories of their own, they would still be true, authentic Reacher stories, just with different plot points than those that occur in the books.”

Alan Ritchson Is the "Perfect" Reacher For Lee Child

For Child, the key to Reacher’s success has been Alan Ritchson, who has so far perfectly captured the character’s mix of intelligence, hilarious largeness, and unwavering moral code. At around 6ft 3in tall, Ritchson is far closer to Reacher’s imposing 6ft 5in stature than Tom Cruise, whose casting in the Jack Reacher films was met with, shall we say, something rather more approaching derision. While Child initially defended Cruise’s portrayal—and he was very good in the movies, make no mistake, he just didn't look the part—he later admitted that Reacher’s physicality was crucial.

“Alan really understands that Reacher is not looking for trouble. He’s not trying to save the world. He wants a quiet life, but there’s a line. If somebody crosses that line, then Reacher will spring into action,” Child explained. “Alan really shows that. He doesn’t threaten you, but you wouldn’t mess with him. And to me, he’s the perfect Reacher.”

Reacher Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video. New episodes drop every Thursday, while the first two seasons of the series are available to stream in their entirety.

Source: Geek Culture