Jack "Not Jack, just Reacher" Reacher is back, and he’s not wasting any time climbing the ranks. Reacher Season 3 has debuted in first place on Prime Video, proving that the towering ex-military drifter remains one of the streamer’s most bankable characters. Based on Lee Child’s 2003 novel Persuader, the latest season sees Alan Ritchson’s Reacher taking on dangerous criminals while working undercover — both on-screen and in Prime Video’s performance charts.

Amazon has yet to release official viewing numbers, but the show’s immediate rise to the No. 1 spot confirms what fans already knew: Reacher is just as dominant on streaming as he is in a fistfight. And those are mightily large fists. Does anyone feel like some Thanksgiving turkey? And despite some criticism of Season 2, the latest installment appears to have won back many wavering fans, boasting a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes upon release.

Now, we need more Reacher. The demand for a Season 4 renewal is already mounting, despite the fact that Season 3 has only just begun. Given the show’s proven track record, Amazon would be hard-pressed to deny Reacher more time to crack skulls and snap limbs to try and fold up corpses to fit under desks, or to use his tiny, tiny phone. With Reacher once again dominating the Prime Video charts, a renewal announcement seems all but inevitable. Season 1 was met with overwhelming praise, and while Season 2 saw some divisive reactions, the new season has course-corrected quickly, steadying the ship and delivering the hard-hitting action fans expect.

Ritchson himself has been vocal about wanting to continue playing Reacher for as long as possible, and the show has already been spun off. Given his enormous, hulking frame and no-nonsense attitude, Amazon might not want to be the ones to tell him no. He'll play Reacher as long as he wants!

Is 'Reacher' Season 3 Good?

Collider's Nate Richard gave the show credit for ultimately "sticking the landing," but added that it perhaps lacked the "heart" of the first two seasons. In his review, he wrote:

Even though this new season of Reacher feels more like a traditional action-crime show, it's still one of the better ones of its ilk. While the central mystery might lack some of the muscle, it's still incredibly entertaining and immensely watchable.

Reacher Season 3's first three episodes are streaming right now on Prime Video, with new episodes streaming weekly, every Friday. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Reacher's future.