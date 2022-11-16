Following a very successful inaugural season and a confirmation that a second season is on the way, Prime Video's Reacher Season One is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on December 13, 2022. The television show adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novel series will soon be within reach in the comfort of fans' homes.

Reacher Season One will be available in a 3-Disc Blu-ray and 3-Disk DVD set with a 4k Ultra HD set manufactured on demand. Each set includes all eight episodes from the first season and 30 minutes of bonus content with featurettes like "Realizing Reacher" and "Novelistic." "Realizing Reacher" explores behind-the-scenes production, character development, and plot lines of the show's first season. "Novelistic" includes an in-depth interview with writer Lee Child and looks at the tremendous success of the Jack Reacher novel series and the new show adaptation.

The solid adaptation has been embraced by critics and audiences alike. The renewed Amazon series stars Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, and Willa Fitzgerald. The action-thriller series is the first Amazon Prime Video TV series to top Nielsen's streaming rankings. The show premiered on February 4, 2022 landing No.1 on the Top 10 list of SVOD titles and was one of the most-watched shows of all time during its first week of streaming.

Reacher Season One is based on Child's novel Killing Floor. Ritchson stars as Jack Reacher, a retired military police officer who recently entered civilian life. As he travels the country he once served, Reacher comes across the small town of Margrave, Georgia, which experiences its first homicide in 20 years. As an outsider and with false eyewitness testimonies, Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit. As he works to prove his innocence, Reacher finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen, and dishonest politicians. Reacher faces the unimaginable as he fights to clear his name and takes vengeance on those who did him wrong.

The show was created for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora and executive produced by Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost. Reacher is produced by Skydance Television, Paramount Television Studios, and Amazon Studios. The action drama series is Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes.

Reacher Season 1 will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, with all eight episodes and bonus content from Paramount Home Entertainment. Check out the trailer for Season 1 down below and be sure to stay tuned at Collider for updates on Season 2.