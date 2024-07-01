The Big Picture Reacher Season 2 DVD/Blu-ray releases on Sep 17, 2024, witha 4K UHD option.

Season 2's premiere had 50% more viewers in its first 5 days than Season 1.

Season 2 has a 98% critics and 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get ready for the highly anticipated return of Reacher Season 2 on DVD and Blu-ray this September 17, 2024, from Paramount Home Entertainment. Additionally, the series will be available on 4K UHD, manufactured on demand, providing fans the opportunity to experience the action-packed thriller in stunning high definition. Reacher solidified its status as Prime Video's top series of 2023, achieving a monumental milestone for both Amazon and star Alan Ritchson. The three-episode premiere of Season 2, based on Lee Child's novels, garnered a viewership 50% larger within its first five days compared to the entirety of Season 1. This surge in viewership made Reacher the most-watched title of the year on Prime Video, leading in viewership across all series and films offered globally on the platform.

Season 2 currently holds a 98% critics score and an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, underscoring its popularity and critical acclaim. The show has already been renewed for a third season, ensuring fans that more thrilling adventures are on the horizon.

What Was Season 2 of 'Reacher' About?

Image via Prime Video

In the heart-pounding second season of Reacher, Reacher, portrayed by Ritchson, faces a personal vendetta when members of his old military unit are found dead. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate the murders. The team includes Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant with whom Reacher has long had a soft spot, and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos).

Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, raising questions about who has betrayed them and who will die next. Using his unique blend of intelligence and physical prowess, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators.

Season 2 also features standout performances from Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M., a mysterious mercenary labeled a "ghost" by homeland security; Robert Patrick as Shane Langston, the head of security at a private defense firm with a dubious history; and Domenick Lombardozzi as Guy Russo, a hard-nosed NYPD detective. The chemistry within Reacher's team is clear, making the second season an exhilarating journey from start to finish.

Reacher Season 2 will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD on September 17th. Season 3 drops in 2025.