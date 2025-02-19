Prime Video’s Reacher has built a reputation for its hard-hitting action and no-nonsense approach to Lee Child’s beloved novels, but even its lead star, Alan Ritchson, wasn’t fully satisfied with how Season 2 turned out. Speaking at CCXP Brazil last year, Ritchson admitted that the show’s sophomore season didn’t quite meet his expectations when it came to its fight choreography and execution. Now, heading into Reacher Season 3, he’s determined to deliver a show that not only meets but exceeds fan expectations.

For many fans, Reacher Season 2 was another solid entry in the series, but Ritchson — who has always been vocal about making the show as good as possible — wasn’t entirely satisfied, as he told The Movie Podcast. The actor, who performs many of his own stunts, didn’t hold back when discussing the issues he had with the action sequences:

“Season Two, I wasn't really thrilled with a lot of the action at all. I was really upset with where some of those fights were executed. We didn't do a good job on the day. We're using the right tools. It wasn't cut very well.”

For a series built around intense, close-quarters combat, the fight choreography is a crucial element. According to Ritchson, things just didn’t come together as well as they should have, both during filming and in the editing process. Instead of just accepting the flaws of Season 2, Ritchson took matters into his own hands and pushed for improvements. He made it clear to the show’s creative team that they needed to step up their game, adding: “One of my big things going into this was like, I sat everybody down that as my creative team and boots on the ground, we have to do better.”

That push for quality led to Amazon investing in new tools to enhance the show’s fight sequences, which Ritchson felt was essential if they wanted to be able to portray the action properly:

“I needed new tools to do that, and so I got Amazon to approve some new tools that allow us to really get close and intimate with the fight. I made sure that there weren't extra cameras rolling so we have, like, a lot of chances to cut. We designed things in a way where it was really a ballet with a camera and the action itself. And I think it's so good this year. I'm so proud of what we caught and, like, we really found a language for the show.”

Alan Ritchson Admits He Can't Fix Everything Wrong with 'Reacher'

While some actors take a backseat once filming wraps, Ritchson made it clear that he watches Reacher just like any other fan, and he’s not afraid to call out what could be improved. However, as much as he wants to have control over the final product, he acknowledges that there are limits to what he can influence.

"I watched the show like everybody else, and there's a limit to how much I can control, right? I'm not in post," he said. "I'm off working on other stuff for me to watch the show after we've shot it, and sort of hope for the best. Sometimes I see things that I love, and sometimes I see things that, you know, that audiences will probably agree, like, could be better. I want every season to improve, and I think that's one, one area for me this year that I was like, that's something that we can really do better.

"And I want to deliver. And I think we did. I hope audiences feel the same way, but for me, that's sort of where I want to execute is like, how do we how do we deliver a show that's more compelling to people each season?"

Reacher Season 3 streams tomorrow on Prime Video.