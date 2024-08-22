The Big Picture Reacher Series 2 DVD & Blu-ray is out on 17th September 2024, with a 4K UHD option also available.

Series 2 was a hit, with a 50% larger audience in the first five days than the entire first series.

An impressive 98% critic score and 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, ensuring a promising future.

Prepare yourself for the eagerly awaited return of Reacher Series 2, arriving on DVD and Blu-ray on 17th September 2024, courtesy of Paramount Home Entertainment. Additionally, fans can look forward to a 4K UHD version, available as a made-to-order product, offering an opportunity to enjoy the action-packed series in breathtaking high definition. Reacher firmly established itself as Prime Video's standout series of 2023, marking a significant achievement for both Amazon and leading actor Alan Ritchson.

The three-episode debut of Series 2, adapted from Lee Child's novels, attracted an audience 50% larger in its first five days compared to the entire first series. This surge made Reacher the most-watched title on Prime Video globally, outperforming all other series and films on the platform.

Currently, Series 2 holds an impressive 98% critic score and an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting both its popularity and critical success. With a third series already confirmed, fans can anticipate more thrilling escapades in the near future.

What Was Series 2 of Reacher About?

In the adrenaline fuelled second series, Jack Reacher, played by Ritchson, is drawn back into action when members of his former military unit are found dead. Leaving behind his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three former comrades, now like family, to investigate the murders.

The team includes Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, Serinda Swan as Karla Dixon, a forensic accountant with whom Reacher shares a close bond, and Shaun Sipos as David O’Donnell, a fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man.

As they delve deeper, the team unravels a mystery with escalating stakes, leading them to question who among them might be a traitor and who might be the next victim. Reacher, utilising his sharp intellect and formidable strength, is determined to uncover the truth and protect his team. One thing is certain: you do not cross the Special Investigators.

Series 2 also features notable performances from Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M., a mercenary so elusive he’s considered a "ghost" by homeland security; Robert Patrick as Shane Langston, the security chief of a shady private defence contractor; and Domenick Lombardozzi as Guy Russo, a tough NYPD detective. The chemistry within Reacher's team adds to the intensity, making the second series a thrilling ride from beginning to end.

Reacher Series 2 will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on 17th September, with Series 3 slated for release in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

