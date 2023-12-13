Get ready for the relentless Season 2 of Prime Video’s Reacher. As veteran military police investigator, Jack Reacher is pulled back into action, the former officer is haunted by a mysterious message signaling the brutal murders of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations. Joined by his trusted team, Reacher dives into a high-stakes investigation, unraveling a sinister plot that brings betrayal and death to the forefront.

Based on Lee Child’s “Bad Luck and Trouble”, Season 2 of Reacher promises an even more gripping narrative that builds on the global phenomenon of Jack Reacher. And with the show recently announced for Season 3, things are just warming up in Season 2. The new season hits Prime Video on December 15, 2023. In the meantime, check out the cast and character guide for Reacher Season 2.

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army military police officer turned wanderer. Abandoning all phones and high-tech gadgets, Reacher hits the road with just the basics, exploring the country he once served. Ultimately, his journey takes him to Margrave, a small Georgian town, where he gets caught up in a deep-rooted conspiracy that requires both his sharp mind and powerful fists to unravel.

Forget about the traditional methods - Reacher doesn’t shy away from making threats or taking drastic measures for justice. But he’s not all brawn and no brain. He’s got a strong sense of what’s right and wrong, even if it means personal sacrifices. With a keen eye, a knack for profiling, and a willingness to call out flaws, Reacher proves he’s not just a force to be reckoned with physically but mentally too.

Ritchson recently stepped into the director’s chair, making his feature debut with Lionsgate's high-speed cyber-thriller, Dark Web: Cicada 3301. He also went on to write and direct the award-winning short film, Tree House Time Machine. The actor also appeared in roles like Gloss in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Raphael in the Michael Bay-produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies. He most recently appeared in Fast X as Aimes, and his next projects include Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and the faith-based movie Ordinary Angels.

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley

Image via Prime Video

Maria Sten plays Frances Neagley, a character with a military past as an Army MP in Reacher’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. She went on to transition into the world of private investigation. Neagley holds a special place in Reacher’s trust circle, having proven herself countless times when entrusted with his life, never once letting him down. Neagley showcases a remarkable knack for setting up a highly competent and successful private investigation operation. With ample resources at her disposal, she manages to unearth information that even eluded Reacher.

Previously, Sten took on the role of Liz Tremayne in the beloved cult series Swamp Things, sharing the screen with notable names like Crystal Reed, Jennifer Beals, Virginia Madsen, Will Patton, and Andy Bean. The show, executive-produced by James Wan, garnered a dedicated fan following. Sten has also left her mark on the small screen with her lead role as Jillian Hope Hodgson in Syfy’s Channel Zero.

Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M.

Image via Prime Video

Ferdinand Kingsley plays A.M., a character described by Homeland Security as a “ghost” due to his elusive nature. Beyond the alias, it looks like this character has his hands everywhere. A mercenary and weapons procurer for terrorist groups, A.M.’s deadliness lies in his ability to operate without detection. A businessman at heart, A.M. is a prime example of what happens when a bad guy has lots of money, and servants, at his disposal.

Kingsley garnered recognition for portraying Hamza Bey in the film Dracula Untold. He’s also ventured off to television roles such as Mr. Francatelli in the series Victoria. Other roles include playing Irving Thalberg in David Fincher's Mank and appearing as Hob Gadlin in Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman.

Serinda Swan as Karla Dixon

Image via Prime Video

Serinda Swan plays Karla Dixon, a character with a military background who once served as a U.S. Army MP under Reacher in the 110th Special Investigations Unit. In the books, Karla is depicted as someone with immense intellect and strong numerical acumen, making her a reliable team member despite not sharing Reacher’s towering stature. But don’t underestimate her just yet. Karla doesn’t shy away from demonstrating her physical prowess when confronted and can hold her own in a fight.

Before this, Swan took on a dual role, starring in Marvel’s Inhumans and HBO’s Ballers, showcasing her versatility across different genres. She also took on the role of Anne Bancroft in the first season of Feud. But fans may remember her from her memorable appearance on the WB/CW Superman prequel series, Smallville, where she guest-starred as Zatanna Zatara. She most recently made an appearance in the Korean War drama Devotion, where she played Elizabeth Taylor.

Shaun Sipos as David O'Donnell

Image via Prime Video

Shaun Sipos plays David O’Donnell, a character with a military background who once served as a U.S. Army MP under Reacher in the U.S. Army 110th MP Special Investigations Unit. In the book. O’Donnell displays a polished physical appearance that represents his military role. However, he wields an assortment of unconventional weaponry unlike any other, including a switchblade and knuckleduster, both crafted from a composite material rather than steel and undetectable by metal detectors

Sipos’ early breakthroughs in television include his role as Jack on the ABC series Complete Savages, where he displayed his comedic chops. He continued to captivate audiences with his role as Eric Daniels on Life Unexpected. He also portrayed David Breck on the CW series Melrose Place. He most recently starred as Luke Tillerson on the Prime Video series Outer Range and will be returning for the show's second season.

Robert Patrick as Shane Langston

Image via Prime Video

Robert Patrick plays Shane Langston, who is described as “a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record” by Deadline. While details about Langston’s nature and intentions remain uncertain, his background as a detective with a murky history suggests a complex persona. Previously, Rory Cochrane of CSI: Mamia was supposed to be cast as Langston, but left the project due to schedule conflicts.

Patrick gained widespread recognition as the T-1000, the formidable antagonist in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. This iconic role became a pivotal moment in his career, leading to cameo appearances in Wayne’s World and Last Action Hero. Patrick has an extensive resume in television as well. He played the villainous Auggie Smith/White Dragon in Peacemaker opposite John Cena, starred alongside Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in Taylor Sheridan's 1923, and had a notable guest spot on Netflix's hit series The Night Agent.

Guest Stars

Image via Prime Video

In Reacher Season 2, a lineup of guest stars enhances the cast with their performances. Domenick Lombardozzi, known for his work in Tulsa King and Reptile, steps into the role of Guy Russo. Luke Bilyk, recognized from Degrassi: The Next Generation, takes on the character Calvin Franz. Dean McKenzie, known for Shooter, joins the cast as Stan Lowery, while Edsson Morales, from At Risk, portrays Manuel Orozco. The roster of guest stars also includes Andrés Collantes (A Million Little Things) as Jorge Sanchez, Shannon Kook (The 100) as Tony Swan, Ty Olsson (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) as Saropian, Josh Blacker (The Wall) as Hortense Fields, and Al Sapienza (The Sopranos) as Marsh.