After finishing a stint in this year's sci-fi drama Outer Range, Shaun Sipos is sticking with Prime Video and has officially joined Reacher. He will star as a lead in Season 2 of the series alongside Alan Ritchson, according to Deadline.

Canadian-born Sipos will play the character of David O’Donnell. Reacher follows the story of Jack Reacher (Ritchson), an experienced veteran military police investigator who has entered back into civilian life. Sipos’ character O’Donnell is an officer who served alongside Reacher in the Army’s special investigators unit, and is like a brother to Reacher. The series is based off of a crime thriller book series by British author Jim Grant, who publishes under the pen name Lee Child.

Besides his roles in Reacher and Outer Range, Sipos has starred in a number of other series and films, including The Sandman, Melrose Place, Krypton, Final Destination 2, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D, and others. He is also currently shooting the feature Black Diamond, opposite co-stars Inbar Lava and Ray Panthaki.

Image via Prime Video

While Season 1 was based off the first book in Child’s series, Ritchson revealed in an Instagram post that Season 2 will follow book eleven of Child’s series, entitled Bad Luck and Trouble. David O’Donnell is a main character in the book, and is the only novel in the series that he is featured in. This explains Sipos’ one-season deal, implying that he might not return to future seasons. Ritchson’s Instagram post features a quote from the novel Bad Luck and Trouble which provides some clues into the importance of his character. The quote says “O’Donnell put his hand in his pocket and came out with his brass knuckles. Ceramic knuckles, technically.”

Season 1, which is based on the Child's debut novel Killing Floor, follows Jack Reacher after he is arrested for murder. After he is freed, he teams up with Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) and Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) to investigate a huge conspiracy involving corrupt deals between police officers, businessmen, and politicians. Season 2, on the other hand, will be a revenge story. Reacher’s friends from his old military unit start turning up dead, and the season will focus on his quest for answers and thirst for revenge.

Reacher is available to stream on Prime Video. Cast members include Fitzgerald, Kristin Kreuk, Goodwin, Maria Sten, and others. Filming for Season 2 commences this fall and is expected to release sometime in 2023. Check out the season one trailer below: