Prime Video has announced today that Reacher, the series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, is set to begin filming for its second season later this month in late September. The series, which first began back in February on Prime Video, was renewed for a second season only three days following its premiere on the streaming service. The first season was based on the first book of the novel series and Child's debut novel Killing Floor, which saw Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, arrested for murder, which leads him down a rabbit hole of corruption and conspiracy that sees him unravel dirty dealings between the police, businessmen, and politicians.

The second season will not be picking up with the second novel, and is instead based on the 11th book in the series. Bad Luck and Trouble. While both stories see Reacher searching for the truth, Season 2 will lean more into a revenge story as he investigates the deaths of his friends from his old military unit. The first season was a major success at Prime Video, ranking among the steaming platform’s top five most-watched series ever in the U.S. and globally. Season one of Reacher was one of the most-binged original series ever on Prime Video, with many fans devouring all eight episodes in its first 24 hours of release.

Along with the announcement that the show will soon start filming its sophomore season, a list of new casting announcements were also made. Joining the cast of Reacher Season 2 as series regulars are Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, Rory Cochrane, with guest star Domenick Lombardozzi. Also joining the cast are Luke Bilyk, Dean McKenzie, Edsson Morales, Andres Collantes, Shannon Kook-Chun, Ty Victor Olsson, Josh Blacker, and Al Sapienza. These new cast members join series star Ritchson as well as the previously announced return of Maria Sten as Frances Neagley and the debut of Shaun Sipos on the series as David O’Donnell, who served with Reacher in 110th, the Army’s unit of Special Investigators, and is described as "like a brother to Reacher."

Reacher's showrunner is Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora, who also serves as the series' writer and an executive producer along with original series author Child. The action-thriller series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

Reacher Season 2 is set to start filming later this month with an expected release of sometime in 2023. You can check out the season one trailer below: