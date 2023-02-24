Prime Video’s hit action-drama Reacher has wrapped up production on Season 2, the streamer revealed on Twitter. Fans have been waiting eagerly for the second season that began filming in September last year. Based on best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, the series was an instant hit among fans upon its debut and a second season was announced pretty quickly after that.

In the short clip posted by the streamer, actor Alan Ritchson can be seen in his Reacher costume with blood on his face. Announcing the wrap he says, “I just came offset. Reacher Season 2, the last scene is done. As you can see, things got a little crazy. We promised things will be back bigger and better than ever. And we did not lie.” He then moves towards a giant clapboard, saying, "We do it Reacher style, here it is to close out the season," as he claps the giant board. “It’s officially done. Season 2 is back bigger and better than ever. We promised we would, and the proof is in the pudding."

While the first season was based on the book Killing Floor, the lead actor previously teased that the second one will be based on Bad Luck and Trouble, the eleventh title in the book series. The maiden season saw Ritchson as the former military policeman who utilizes his skills to take down bad guys ranging from corrupt cops to greedy businessmen, but in the second season he’ll be back for revenge. In this season expect Reacher to investigate the deaths of his friends from his old military unit. Last December, speaking to Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders, teased fans can expect the season to drop sometime this year. He divulged,

"It's going really well. Alan is back, and he is so fantastic in the role. I'm so proud of the producers [for] finding that fit for Reacher. The Reacher fans of the book, their reaction to the show has just been a dream. Season 2 is awesome. And as great as season one was, I think season two delivers beyond that, and I do think there's a good chance that that show will be back next year."

Who Is in Reacher Season 2?

Along with regular cast members Luke Bilyk, Dean McKenzie, Edsson Morales, Andres Collantes, Shannon Kook-Chun, Ty Victor Olsson, and Josh Blacker, the second season has added an array of new stars to its roster as well as some guest stars. Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, Shaun Sipos, along with Rory Cochrane and guest star Domenick Lombardozzi will all be seen in the new season.

All episodes of Reacher Season 1 are available to stream on Prime Video. You can check out the wrap announcement below: