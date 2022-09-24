To crown what has been a week full of exciting news for fans of the Prime Video action series, Reacher, it has now been revealed that their favorite ex-military cop is back on set as filming has officially begun. Prime Video had earlier announced that filming was scheduled to begin in late September and fans would certainly be glad to learn that indeed, the cameras have begun rolling.

To reveal the news, Prime Video posted a first behind-the-scenes image of Alan Ritchson who could be seen back donning his classic Reacher outfit and a smile that would certainly resonate with its large fan base. Ritchson is seen holding up a clapperboard on the first day of filming. "@alanritchson is back as REACHER. Season 2 is officially in production," Prime Video captions the photo. Ritchson had previously shared his preparation for the upcoming season a few months ago when he took to Twitter to post a photo of pages from Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th installment of the Jack Reacher book series on which the second season will be based.

Season 1 was based on Killing Floor, the first book in the novel series authored by Lee Child. However, rather than follow a chronological order with the book, Season 2 is jumping 10 other titles to arrive at Bad Luck and Trouble. The first season introduced Reacher as a former military policeman who employs his experience to bring down the bad guys from shady politicians to greedy businessmen and corrupt cops. The second season would be a lot more personal for Reacher as he would set out on a revenge mission seeking the truth as regards the death of his colleagues from his old military unit. A revenge storyline is always a welcome one for action fans who would be looking forward to more of the compelling action offered in the first season.

Prime Video had decided early on the future of the show as it renewed it for a second season just a few days after it premiered the first season. Season 1 was an instant success for the streamer as it quickly became one of its most-watched series both in the US and abroad. Findings on audience numbers also revealed that it was the most binge-watched original show from the streamer. The first season included 8 episodes with runtime ranging from 42 to 54 minutes.

With the second season exploring a completely different angle from the first, new cast additions have been made accordingly. Shaun Sipos has joined the show in the key role of David O’Donnell who is described to be "like a brother to Reacher." New series regulars would include Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, Rory Cochrane, while Domenick Lombardozzi will feature as a guest. Others cast members inlcude Luke Bilyk, Dean McKenzie, Edsson Morales, Andres Collantes, Shannon Kook-Chun, Ty Victor Olsson, Josh Blacker, and Al Sapienza. Reacher is created written and executive produced by Nick Santora. Other executive producers include Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Adam Higgs, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

With filming on the second season having just begun, Reacher Season 2 is not expected to premiere until 2023, while you wait, you can catch up on all episodes of Season 1 which are available to stream on Prime Video. Check out the newly released image and trailer for the series below: