The Big Picture Reacher's second season is based on "Bad Luck and Trouble" by Lee Child, featuring a team of investigators led by Jack Reacher.

The show has become Prime Video's most-watched title of the year, surpassing all other series and films globally.

Season 2 has received rave reviews, with a 100% critics score and 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and has already been renewed for a third season.

It's been less than a week since its release, and Reacher is already Prime Video's top series of 2023, as reported by Deadline. It's a gigantic achievement for both Amazon and its star, Alan Ritchson, befitting a man of such magnificent stature. The three-episode premiere of the series' second season, based on the novels by Lee Child, has made a remarkable impact on audiences and households in the five days since it dropped on Prime Video, attracting a viewership 50% larger that that which tuned in to watch the entirety of Season 1 in just the first three days of streaming. Those numbers are as ludicrous as the size of Reacher's hands.

This surge in viewership has propelled Reacher to become the most-watched title of the year on Prime Video. The show leads in viewership across all series and films offered globally on the platform. As it stands, Reacher is accessible in over 180 countries worldwide. It's the most Dad TV series on the planet. Season 1 of the show was a major success for Amazon, accumulating a total of 1.84 billion minutes watched across its eight episodes in the United States alone.

These episodes, which dropped simultaneously on Prime Video, achieved this milestone during their debut weekend in March 2022, as reported by Nielsen's streaming data. However, it's important to note that Nielsen's metrics only cover domestic viewership, so this doesn't provide a clear picture of the series' international performance. And additionally, just to prove it's hitting the mark in more ways than one, Season 2 currently has a 100% critics score and 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it's already been renewed for a third season.

What is 'Reacher's Season 2 Based On?

The second season of the show is adapted from "Bad Luck and Trouble," the eleventh installment in Lee Child's series. Ritchson takes the lead as Jack Reacher once more, accompanied by Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, and Shaun Sipos, who play prominent roles in the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit.

The ensemble also includes Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M., a mysterious mercenary labeled a "ghost" by homeland security, Robert Patrick portraying Shane Langston, the head of security at a private defense firm with a dubious history, and Domenick Lombardozzi in the role of Guy Russo, a hard-nosed NYPD detective. After the first season established Reacher as a lone wolf who prefers to work alone, it was a bold move to bring in a team for him immediately following it, but it's paid dividends massively as the chemistry in Reacher's team is clear to see, as they idolise their behemoth of a leader, and fans are in for a treat as the second season twists and turns towards its conclusion.

