Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Reacher Season 2.

Season 2 of Prime Video's Reacher is in full swing, with the show delivering its trademark blend of action, intrigue, suspense, Alan Ritchson's stoic charisma, and, of course, romance. Reacher is based on Lee Child's bestselling Jack Reacher book series, and with the show adapting one book per season, fans can expect a new potential love interest for each one. The show's first season featured Reacher exploring a romance with rookie police deputy Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) of the Margrave Police Department, while Season 2 introduces a new love interest, former Army Major Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan).

While both romances showcase exceptional chemistry between Reacher and his respective leading ladies, the connection between Reacher and Dixon in Season 2 differs from Reacher and Conklin's relationship in Season 1. It's not that the Reacher and Dixon relationship is "better" than Reacher and Conklin's, but Reacher and Dixon exhibit a completely different, interestingly unique dynamic. Just as Reacher Season 2 refreshes the show's premise, it also spices up the romance by not rehashing the same type of relationship drama depicted in the first season.

How Do Reacher's Relationships Play Out in the Show?

In Season 1, when Reacher meets Conklin after he's wrongfully arrested for murder, there is an instant spark and attraction between the two. Conklin is only further drawn and attracted to Reacher as she learns more about him and works with him on their investigation to expose a brutal conspiracy enacted by the Kliner Foundation. With Conklin, Reacher shows remarkable vulnerability, as Conklin witnesses Reacher finding out his older brother Joe was murdered. After they take down the Kliner Foundation, Conklin tries to get Reacher to stay with her in Margrave, but he gently rejects her offer because the man is so dedicated to his wandering, vagabond life. Conklin and Reacher do part on good terms, and she gives him her phone number in case he ever does decide to return to town. Reacher admits to Conklin, "If there was anyone who could make me stay close to the flame, it would be you," which comes off as a hugely significant moment for the character and shows how much he's grown to care about Conklin and their time together.

That said, the relationship between Reacher and Dixon offers the audience something different for Season 2. Dixon is introduced as one of Reacher's handpicked members of his elite special investigations unit of the military police, the 110th. While working together for years, the two built up an attraction during their time as investigators. Even the other teammates were aware of their chemistry. However, while Dixon offered Reacher some not-so-subtle hints that she was interested in a relationship, nothing ever transpired between the two. The present timeline of Season 2 picks up after one of Dixon and Reacher's old teammates, Calvin Franz (Luke Bilk), has been murdered. As a result, Reacher is summoned to New York by another former 110th teammate, Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), who previously appeared in Season 1. They reunite with Dixon and another former colleague, David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos), to get to the bottom of Franz's murder. Eventually, they learn that two of their other former teammates were also murdered, and another, Tony Swan (Shannon Kook-Chun), is missing. Of course, once Dixon and Reacher reunite, those old embers start blazing once again.

After the remaining 110th members reunite and start investigating the whereabouts of their missing teammates in the Season 2 episode, "What Happens in Atlantic City," Dixon asks Reacher point-blank why their relationship never materialized during their Army days, despite her attempts to show Reacher that she was open and available to dating him. Reacher responds, "I was your boss. It wouldn’t have been right." A somewhat disappointingly resigned Dixon replies, "Wow. I’ve waited years for that answer, and it’s pure Reacher." Neagley also asks Reacher about his feelings for Dixon earlier in the season, pointing out that even though Reacher was the commander of the 110th unit, Reacher and Dixon were of the same military rank. So, technically, the two fraternizing or entering a romantic relationship would not have been against regulations.

Reacher's answer that it would have been "inappropriate" to act on his feelings for Dixon is refreshing. It's nice to see two adult characters making adult decisions about their personal lives. There are no deeply hurt feelings remaining from their time in the military. It's a welcome change of pace for a modern TV drama that depicts its characters acting with self-awareness and maturity. Based on the flashbacks of their time in the military, it's clear that Reacher picked up on Dixon's hints. Even though, from a legal standpoint, a relationship would not have been against the rules, Reacher's stance about not pursuing a relationship with Dixon is admirable and respectable. Not to mention, while Reacher has feelings for Dixon, he is still hyper-aware of his former position as Dixon’s boss and his belief that a workplace romance would have been problematic due to the power dynamics of their relationship. If this was a network sitcom or dramedy, little thought would likely be given about the appropriateness of a workplace romance, and many hijinks and soap opera antics would likely ensue.

Since Reacher and Dixon have never dated before, that sets up Season 2's present status quo when they reunite. The two former soldiers still possess a burning sexual tension left unresolved from their days in the military. Now, fate has brought them back together. Reacher and Dixon are no longer in the military, so there is nothing that would prevent them from pursuing a relationship. They are both single, as Dixon reveals in the second episode that she broke things off with her fiancé. Of course, things finally come to a boiling point toward the end of "What Happens in Atlantic City." After they take down some hitmen sent by Shane Langston (Robert Patrick), Dixon and Reacher make love in their hotel suite, finally igniting those sparks they've shared for years.

Is Dixon "The One" for Reacher?

While Reacher and Dixon share some sizzling onscreen chemistry, don't expect the stoic wanderer to set down roots and move in with Dixon anytime soon. What is happening between the two looks more like the resurfacing of old feelings, especially since Reacher and Dixon never had the chance to act on their mutual attraction before. That said, the attraction between the two is more than a physical one, since the members of the 110th all share a close bond.

However, Reacher has yet to fully bare himself more vulnerable with Dixon as he did with Conklin in the first season. Watching their relationship unfold throughout Season 2 has been highly entertaining, especially since Reacher and Dixon have a longstanding, established history with each other compared to the romance in Season 1. Whether Reacher will ultimately establish a more emotional connection with Dixon has yet to be seen, but their relationship also adds more depth to his character — the way that Season 2 as a whole has with its main storyline being more connected to his past. But ultimately, if Reacher didn't want to stay in Margrave and settle down with Conklin, it's doubtful he would do so for Dixon. It's simply not the Reacher way.

Reacher Season 2 is streaming now on Prime Video, with new episodes debuting every Friday until the Season 2 finale on Friday, January 19.

