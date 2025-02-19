Former military police officer-turned-vagabond vigilante, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), finally returns to television this week in the highly anticipated third season of the eponymous television series, Reacher, so it's a good time for a refresher on Season 2. Remember, each season of Reacher is based on a novel from author Lee Child's Jack Reacher saga. Season 1 adapted the first book in the series, The Killing Floor, while Season 2 jumped ahead to Book 11, Bad Luck and Trouble. Season 3 adapts Persuader, Child's seventh Reacher novel, and will pick up at an undetermined time in the future as Reacher goes behind enemy lines, assisting the Drug Enforcement Agency in rescuing an informant who is running out of time. But what do you need to remember from Season 2 before all of this goes down?

Jack Reacher Reunites With His Old Army Unit To Solve a Friend's Murder

In Season 2, which picks up over two years after the first season, Reacher is pulled from his vagabond lifestyle after receiving a distress signal from his former teammate, Frances Neagley (Maria Sten). Neagley reveals that Calvin Franz (Luke Bilyk), another former teammate of the Military Police's 110th Special Investigations Unit, was murdered. Not trusting the New York Police Department to handle the investigation, Reacher and Neagley start their own investigation to solve Franz's murder. Later, they reunite with two other members of their old unit, Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan) and David O'Donnell (Shawn Sipos). The investigation ultimately reveals that two other members of their old unit, Jorge Sanchez (Andres Collantes) and Manuel Orozco (Edsson Morales), were also murdered, and another former member, Tony Swan (Shannon Kook-Chun), is mysteriously missing.

The investigation leads them to the military defense contractor, New Age Technologies, as well as the revelation that their friends were murdered for getting too close to a conspiracy headed by New Age's head of security, Shane Langston (Robert Patrick). In a mystery that takes the group across New York City, Atlantic City, Boston, and Denver, Reacher and his reunited team uncover Langston's nefarious plot. During the investigation, they receive assistance from Detective Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin), who has returned to Boston following the events in Margrave, Georgia during Season 1.

Langston and his cohorts conspired to steal New Age's missile defense system, Little Wing, and sell it on the black market to foreign enemies of the United States. Langston utilizes the services of the international criminal and black market weapons broker, Azhari Mahmoud (Ferdinand Kingsley), to oversee the deal. After looking into Langston's activities, Franz, Orozco, and Sanchez were murdered after nearly exposing his operation. Reacher also fears that his old friend Swan betrayed their ideals and took part in the conspiracy and cover-up murders.

Jack Reacher Wages War Against New Age Technologies in Season 2